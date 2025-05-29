Appliance expert reveals overlooked mistakes that could shorten your fridge's lifespan: 'I never knew'

A video on TikTok is gaining attention for the surprising home hacks it showcased, which can help save money and optimize fridge coolness.

The scoop

The video was uploaded by Renae (@renduh), an appliance repair tech who shares hacks and tricks regarding everything from washing machines to dishwashers.

Renae explains the three most common mistakes people make with their refrigerators.

"Mistake number one [is] overpacking your fridge," the user says. "To cool your fridge properly from front to back, it needs airflow."

Renae continues to explain that your fridge should be no more than 85%, but no less than 25% — as much as the fridge needs airway, it also needs some items inside it to help absorb the cold air and maintain a consistent temperature.

The second mistake is never cleaning behind your fridge. "You should be cleaning any dust stuck to the back of your fridge at least once a year so it doesn't overheat," Renae says.

The user also mentions that in moving your fridge to clean it, you can better notice if it has any issues, such as leaks, which could damage your floor as well as hike up your energy bills.

The final mistake concerns refrigerators with French doors. As one of the doors has a soft flipper on the inside, by opening that one first, it can rub against the other side and begin to tear. "Open the door without the flipper first," Renae says, "and close the door with the flipper first."

How it's helping

Hacks like this one can help you save money by not having to purchase new appliances or new food, since yours won't be going bad too quickly.

What's even better is that these hacks also help the environment, as knowing how to cool down your fridge more naturally will prevent excessive energy use.

Some other hacks that promote sustainability within your home include switching to a smart home and weatherizing your home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on Renae's post shared their excitement and gratitude for the fridge guidance.

"These [tips] are so helpful. I never knew," one user said.

Someone else commented, "Sigh. Time to clean out my freezer," referencing the first hack.

