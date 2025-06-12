  • Home Home

Woman shares money-saving tips to keep your dishwasher running efficiently: 'I had no idea'

by Michael Muir
Photo Credit: TikTok

A cleaning expert shared important maintenance advice that will keep your dishwasher sparkling and working as effectively as possible. 

The scoop

In the short video, Foshee Residential Management (@fosheeresidential) advised viewers to keep an eye on the filter. It's something that should be cleaned every three to six months.

The video demonstrates the proper technique for removing and cleaning the filter, which it warns will "probably be pretty gross" or, if you've been neglecting this until now, very gross.

@fosheeresidential Maintenance Monday Tip 🛠️➡️ This week, we're teaching you how to properly care for your dishwasher. 🍽️🫧 Did you know your dishwasher has a filter you're supposed to be cleaning every three to six months? 🤯 #cleaning #dishwasher #kitchen #clean #maintenance #tips #apartments ♬ Reflections on 52nd - AGM3

The next tip for a clean dishwasher is to put distilled vinegar in a cup on the top rack and run a normal cycle. Afterward, "Your dishwasher should be sparkling clean." Finally, the creator mentions adding rinse aid about once a month. 

How it's helping

Staying on top of home maintenance is preferable to letting issues escalate into expensive problems.

Cleaning with natural products such as vinegar and baking soda saves effort, money, and time. Not only can they outperform many over-the-counter cleaning products, but they're also much cheaper, and they don't include harmful chemicals. Even products marked as environmentally friendly carry more health risks than consumers are often led to believe.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Vinegar is a versatile cleaning powerhouse that's a favorite among home cleaning experts for good reason. It's biodegradable and eliminates even the most stubborn stains with ease. Similarly, baking soda is an excellent natural deodorizer that also brings out the shine on various surfaces.

However, avoid the temptation to combine the two, as all you'll do is cancel them out. As effective as it might appear, it's not actually useful. Eric Beckman, a chemical engineer and professor emeritus at the University of Pittsburgh, told the BBC that the mixture is "chemically quite useless."

What everyone's saying

One user expressed surprise, saying, "I had no idea!" Another added helpful advice of their own, writing, "After you take the filter out, pop out the curve around the filter and clean that too."

Someone else took the advice to heart. "Every load I wash it. Made a difference in smell."

When was the last time you cleaned your dishwasher?

In the past few weeks 😎

In the past few months 😏

In the past year 😬

I'm supposed to clean my dishwasher? 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

