Shopper sparks jealousy after spotting luxury accessory hidden in bins at thrift store: 'Total score'

A lucky shopper made a spectacle on Reddit in r/ThriftStoreHauls with pictures they shared of a pair of stunning red Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.

The shopper eyed the sunglasses at a local Goodwill Bins Outlet, where items are sold at incredibly discounted prices based on weight.

So what was originally hundreds of dollars likely only cost the shopper a few cents.

Stunning gems like this are among the many perks of thrifting or secondhand shopping. At these stores, shoppers can find designer brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, and Fendi for hundreds of dollars less than if purchased brand-new.

Shoppers can also find all sorts of everyday household items at low costs. From kitchen gadgets to high-tech finds and art supplies, pretty much anything can be purchased secondhand.

Plus, this type of shopping can keep perfectly good items out of landfills.

Clothing — one of the most popular thrifted items among shoppers — is some of the most frequently sent items to landfills, with 8 billion to 60 billion articles of clothing entering landfills each year. By shopping for just some of their closet secondhand, shoppers can save an estimated 20 pounds of clothing from entering landfills each year.

Fortunately, thrift shopping has surged in recent years as more individuals adopt sustainable lifestyles. Projections from thredUP suggest that the secondhand market will experience a twofold increase by 2027, soaring to a value of $350 billion. Studies relayed by GlobalData also reveal that 75% of consumers have tried or are willing to try secondhand clothing shopping.

Shoppers were jealous of the author of the original post's spectacular find and affirmed the sunglasses' authenticity.

"Total SCORE!! Even if they are replicas, you paid what $0.75 for them? Just in time for summer, too!!" wrote one Reddit user.

"Wow! Stunning sunglasses. You've got yourself the real deal here." said another user.

"Those are authentic and fabulous!" wrote one.

