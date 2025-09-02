Homeowner shares photo of incredible creation made from old jeans: 'You've inspired me'

A Redditor just finished a rather cute craft project and was keen to share it with r/upcycling.

"I used my old jean shorts that I couldn't sell and didn't want to throw out + a frame that I had at home (you can thrift one too!)," wrote the original poster. "It was pretty easy and didn't take long but I really recommend using thin jean fabric and measuring it all correctly beforehand!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The plan is to put the framed jean pocket up by the front door to hold sunglasses, keys, and a wallet.

This poster isn't alone in finding a second life for clothes that are destined for the trash. Other crafty folks have used jeans to make miniskirts, dresses, and even backpacks.

This project is a prime example of upcycling your old clothes. By finding new uses for old garments, you're able to prevent sending those clothes to the landfill. When clothing goes in the trash, it emits methane as it decomposes.

That methane captures heat in the atmosphere, which in turn exacerbates destructive weather patterns like floods and droughts. Those trends contribute to damaging agricultural yields and increasing grocery prices as a result. Extreme weather also damages homes, which has led to a ballooning insurance crisis.

On top of that, clothing waste is loaded with synthetic fibers, which degrade into microplastics. Those particles end up in food supply chains. Once ingested, microplastics can introduce immune, circulatory, digestive, renal, and reproductive health risks.

To top it all off, reusing old clothes has the added benefit of avoiding the need for new items. In this case, the original poster won't need to get hangers to put by the door. That saves them a few bucks, but manufacturing also has a whole wealth of social and environmental costs that are best avoided.

By simply getting a little creative with the clothes that are around, it's possible to avoid all of those negative side effects.

Reddit commenters were seriously impressed by the fun application of used jeans.

"You've inspired me! Saving this for future crafting ideas!!" said one community member.

"This is such a fun and funky idea! It turned out very well," said the top-voted reply.

