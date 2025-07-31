DIYer shares photos after transforming old jeans into one-of-a-kind new item: 'Cute'

Upcycling is a creative and sustainable way to reuse items you already have, extending the lifespan of the item and reducing waste.

Posting on the subreddit r/sewing, one DIYer shared the imaginative way they transformed an old pair of skinny jeans into a miniskirt.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Using a skirt by Just Cavalli as inspiration, the DIYer cut the legs of the jeans, leaving just enough to create a pair of super short shorts. Next, they cut the legs into four strips of fabric and sewed them together, before pleating the strips and pinning them onto the shorts.

"The sewing was pretty tough, as there were at times over 16 layers of denim I had to sew through," the original poster wrote. The final product was a pleated miniskirt complete with shorts underneath.

This great home project is a perfect example of how to turn old stuff into new items that you are more likely to use. Repurposing or upcycling your old items helps to significantly reduce waste while also saving money.

According to Earth.org, the average person throws away over 81 pounds of clothes every year, and a lot of this ends up in landfills or being shipped abroad, where it pollutes rivers and beaches. Reducing this waste can help stop landfills from overflowing.

If upcycling is not your thing, there are other sustainable ways to ensure your used items don't end up in a landfill. You could donate or sell your items, or swap them for store credit. There are lots of companies that will take your old stuff and give you store credit or even cash, helping you to profit from your waste while ensuring it doesn't end up in the trash.

People in the comments were impressed with the DIYer's creative streak. One person wrote, "yours is so much cuter than the inspiration. I do love the skort and extra belt loops. Awesome!"

Another exclaimed: "That's sooo cute."

