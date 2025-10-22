Appliance expert shares simple tip to boost your dishwasher's performance: 'I was today years old'

Keeping your dishwasher running efficiently doesn't always require fancy products or pricey repairs. One TikTok creator is showing eco-conscious homeowners that a simple, often-overlooked part of the dishwasher can be the culprit of cloudy dishes.

The scoop

Chad, a cleaning professional at Fred's Cleaning Academy (@fredsapplianceacademy), shared a short video demonstrating the hack, explaining that the filter doesn't need to be replaced — just removed, washed in warm, soapy water, and reinstalled.

In the clip, he notes: "If your dishes are not coming out fully clean … you need to check your filter."

Over time, these filters can get clogged with food particles, grease, and debris, causing the machine to work harder and clean less effectively. A quick rinse is all it takes to restore peak performance — no replacement parts or harsh chemicals needed.

The process is simple: twist and lift out the filter, wash with warm water, scrub gently with a sponge or soft brush to remove residue, then rinse and replace. Doing this once a month can help keep your dishwasher running at peak efficiency and reduce the need for repeat cycles, extra washing by hand, and costly service calls.

How it's helping

The biggest immediate benefit is better performance, resulting in cleaner dishes. You can also eliminate unwanted odors in the kitchen.

Regular cleaning can also extend the life of your dishwasher by reducing mechanical strain, potentially saving homeowners hundreds of dollars over time by avoiding premature repairs or replacements.

For eco-conscious households, the impact goes further. A clean filter allows your dishwasher to run more efficiently, meaning fewer water-wasting wash cycles and less wasted energy.

Small steps like this, along with upgrading to energy-efficient appliances and better home insulation, help reduce household carbon pollution, make your home a smart home, and move us toward a cooler, cleaner future.

What everyone's saying

The hack has resonated with TikTok viewers, many of whom admitted they didn't even know dishwashers had removable filters.

"I was today years old and I learned I could take out my dishwasher filter," wrote one TikToker.

"Chad is a great teacher," said another.

