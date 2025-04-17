Appliance maintenance expert reveals money-saving tips to get the most out of your dishwasher: 'You don't have to'

Appliances can be fickle and difficult to maintain. However, throwing one out and buying a replacement every time something goes wrong would cause needless strain on your bank account.

Maintenance expert Renae (@renduh) gave some tips on keeping one common household machine in great condition.

The scoop

Renae went through three common errors that cut the lifespan of your dishwasher short. First, she discussed the tendency for some to treat their dishwasher as a garbage disposal.

"You don't have to wash your dishes before you wash your dishes, but you do want to scrape off anything larger than the size of a grain of rice because, otherwise, all that extra food can get stuck in places that are not accessible to clean and that can prevent your dishwasher from functioning properly," Renae said.

Another mistake people make is not cleaning their dishwasher, as this can prevent it from washing dishes properly.

"Make sure you run a dishwasher cleaner through your machine and remove any debris from the drain pump filter at least once a month," she stated.

Finally, your dishwasher may be prone to clogging if it wasn't installed properly. If you can't tell whether or not your dishwasher is installed correctly, Renae explained how to find an installation guide for any dishwasher online.

"You can find [guides] by googling your appliance's model number," she said.

How it's helping

When appliances fail prematurely, it prompts consumers to buy new ones or pay for repairs, straining their bank accounts. Indeed, new dishwashers can cost thousands of dollars, and hefty maintenance bills can add to that.

Buying new appliances also increases consumption of materials used to make them, meaning more depletion from the Earth and less sustainability for ourselves and the planet.

The simple solution that saves you money, time, and resources is to prolong the lifespan of your appliances. Renae's tips are crucial things to do for your dishwasher. However, many other solutions can be combined to save you hundreds of dollars per year.

Weatherizing your home can cut your energy bills in half. Meanwhile, cultivating a smart home that uses technology to save you even more money on bills is another option. This can substantially lead you to an easier and less costly lifestyle that also supports the environment.

What everyone's saying

Users flocked to the comments to give praise to Renae's tips.

"I love your info, and I learn a lot!" wrote one user. "Thanks for your time!"

