Homeowner shares simple method to make cleaning hack using 3 common ingredients: 'This scrub melted everything away'

"I'm going to try this."

It's no secret that soap scum, hard water stains, and grout grime can give any bathroom that worn-out, "dirty" look.

One homeowner's TikTok video has been gaining traction for a DIY cleaning paste that's cutting through dirt and buildup with just a few ingredients commonly found at home.

The scoop

TikTok creator Geevie Wood (@geeviesplace) shared the simple mix, made from baking soda, dish soap, and hydrogen peroxide, as part of her bathroom "reset."

Wood's recipe calls for about 1 cup of baking soda, 1/4 cup of dish soap, and 1 tablespoon of 3% hydrogen peroxide solution.

In the clip, she stirs the ingredients into a spreadable paste and smooths it over surfaces like the tub and sink using a wet sponge. She then lets it sit briefly before scrubbing and rinsing away the residue to reveal gleaming surfaces.

"This bathroom was so nasty but this scrub melted everything away," wrote Wood in the description. For really grimy areas, Wood recommended letting the paste sit for 30 minutes, but not longer.

Baking soda works as a mild abrasive, while dish soap cuts through grease. According to Southern Living, hydrogen peroxide helps disinfect surfaces and removes stains.

For safety, stick to 3% hydrogen peroxide solution and avoid mixing the paste with vinegar or bleach. The University of Rochester Medical Center advised against mixing cleaning products like hydrogen peroxide and vinegar, as it can produce peracetic acid, which is highly corrosive.

Bleach can also react with hydrogen peroxide, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

How it's helping

This homemade paste is affordable and uses items many people already have on hand. It also reduces exposure to harsher chemicals usually found in some commercial cleaners.

What's more, DIY solutions like this encourage reusing containers instead of buying new cleaners, which can help reduce single-use plastic waste around the home.

What everyone's saying

Commenters flooded the post with praise.

"Love this," said one user. "Also a great way to take out deodorant stains and smells from clothes. I use it all the time."

"Yo this is fire, gonna have to put some time aside to do this to my bathroom this Sunday," another shared.

Someone else wrote, "Thank you! This looks great. I'm going to try this."

