Expert debunks common dishwasher myth with surprising fact: 'Contrary to popular belief...'

"Do people actually do that even when they're washing whole loads?"

What's best for the environment when it comes to washing your dishes? Some people insist hand-washing your dishes in the sink saves water. Others swear that dishwashers ultimately use fewer resources.

That debate recently exploded online when an expert took to the Popular Mechanics TikTok feed (@popularmechanics) to weigh in on the argument.

In the video, the appliance expert states definitively, "Dishwashers do actually use less water than hand-washing dishes."

She goes on to explain that most people who hand wash their dishes actually end up using more water because they leave the sink running as they wash.

She also explains that, when it comes to dishwashers, "contrary to popular belief, they don't fill all the way up with water." They only fill up with a small amount of water, which is then recirculated repeatedly as the dishwasher goes through its cycle.

And this is actually not the only way dishwashers are better than hand-washing dishes, as the Columbia Daily Tribune revealed.

They also do a far superior job of killing bacteria on your dishes. This is because the appliances use scalding hot water that our hands would quite simply not be able to tolerate. Also, they are obviously a time-saver, as loading and unloading a dishwasher is much less work than washing and drying a sink full of dishes.

The key to making sure your dishwasher is operating efficiently is regular maintenance.

We are also living in a time where all appliances are getting smarter. It is easier than ever to make your home a smart home. Many companies have used the latest technology to ensure your appliances are operating efficiently without wasting energy or other resources.

Commenters on the original post were appreciative of the information.

One said, "Huh I didn't know it recirculated but that makes perfect sense."

And some chastised the waste so common in dishwashing: "Keeping the water running is baffling to me. Do people actually do that even when they're washing whole loads?"

