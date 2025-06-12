  • Tech Tech

New research raises concern about dangerous health risk caused by dishwasher use: 'Seemingly harmless everyday actions'

There are measures consumers can take to lessen the risk.

by Grace Howarth
Photo Credit: iStock

Microplastics are a major environmental issue, and new reports show that washing plastic containers in the dishwasher could be a source of these tiny pollutants.

What's happening?

Research carried out by the University of Queensland has found a shocking link between microplastic pollution and dishwashing plastic containers, according to their report posted on Phys.Org.

Because of the high temperatures and abrasive cleaning processes of dishwashers, plastic kitchenware sheds microplastics, which can end up in drinking water or food.

The study tested a full dishwasher load filled with everyday plastic kitchen utensils and containers, and found that just one cycle released "about 920,000 micro and nano particles into wastewater," according to ACS ES&T Water. This amounts to 33 million particles released per household every year.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics are flakes of plastic smaller than 5 millimeters in length. Plastics can't biodegrade, only break down into smaller and smaller pieces, which are difficult to get rid of.

They are incredibly pervasive, entering oceans, soil, animals, and human bodies. Animals and humans can consume the particles that end up in water and food sources, and microplastics can even be inhaled.

A New England Journal of Medicine study linked heart attacks and strokes to microplastic pollution.

What's being done about microplastics?

Luckily, the release of microplastics in dishwashing machines is quite minor when compared to other sources of plastic pollution, as it can still be curbed by using a filter to trap debris.

Dr. Elvis Okoffo from the University of Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences said, "Even seemingly harmless everyday actions can have cumulative environmental consequences."

He added, "Plastic manufacturers could also develop plastics that are more resistant to degradation during dishwashing. Removing this pollutant before it can enter the environment is better than implementing costly measures after the pollutant has already been released."

If you're trying to reduce your own creation of microplastics, an easy thing to do is to handwash plastic items at a lower temperature rather than dishwashing them.

If you're in the market for kitchen utensils, consider opting for more eco-friendly materials like wood, glass, or ceramic.

Another common source of microplastics is our clothing. Human-made fibers like nylon and polyester can shed every time we wash our clothes, so choosing natural fibers, such as cotton and linen, is a better alternative.

Installing a filter on your washing machine is another great way to prevent microplastics from polluting the water system.

