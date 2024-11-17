Driver shares frustrations after catching deceitful act at local charging station: 'Why would anyone ... waste their time doing this?'

Electric vehicles are hard to miss these days. As EVs take new shape in fleets, heavy-duty pickup trucks, and cybertrucks, the expansion in transportation that lowers harmful air pollution has been met with growing popularity.

There are drivers who prefer the appeal of the conventional vehicle, though. One driver shared frustrations to r/mildlyinfuriating after catching a deceitful act at a local charging station, demonstrating the distaste some may have for electrification.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A photo highlights a large pick-up truck parked in what appears to be an outdoor Tesla charging station, taking up space in between two charging ports. Upon looking closer, the two connectors from both Tesla charging ports are left on the rear end of the pickup truck, giving the impression they are in use.

"Truck pretending to be an electric vehicle uses two charging plugs," the original poster wrote in the post's caption.

The number of EV charging ports is growing, an example of the progress toward making EV charging more accessible and efficient.

General Motors, for example, has announced plans to install 40,000 new EV-friendly stations across "charging deserts" in the United States. Utilizing mostly Level 2 chargers as an easier cost and maintenance measure, initiatives such as this will concentrate on rural areas that have historically been slower to embrace the transition to EVs.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

On the state level, Texas has also announced the installation of more than 50 new charging stations along major highways, part of a large-scale effort to establish EV charging stations nationwide. While some consumers are hesitant of the benefits EVs can bring — such as lower maintenance costs compared to conventional vehicles — many are opting for the switch to getting around without polluting the air.

The future of EV charging looks promising, with more options and increasing accessibility for EVs owners from all communities.

"Why would anyone want to waste their time doing this? It's not accomplishing anything," commented one Redditor.

🗣️ When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"It literally doesn't make any sense at all," wrote another user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.