Data shows Tesla Cybertruck is dominating its rivals — here's what sets it apart from the rest

Third-quarter 2024 electric vehicle sales so far show the Tesla Cybertruck is the third best-selling EV in the U.S., behind Tesla's Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan, according to Teslarati.

Kelley Blue Book's Electric Vehicle Sales Report for Q3 2024 recorded 166,923 vehicle sales for the period. Of the nearly 167,000 vehicles, 16,692 Cybertrucks were sold, outpacing the combined sales of the vehicle's biggest rivals: the Ford F-150 Lightning, Rivian R1T, and Chevrolet Silverado EV. From January to the end of September, Tesla sold 28,250 Cybertrucks in the U.S.

The truck just recently became available in Canada as well, expanding the market for the highly anticipated unusual vehicle.

The Tesla Cybertruck was first released in November 2023 to much scrutiny of its unique design, raising safety concerns among experts for its sharp edges. These concerns have some basis, as the vehicle has been recalled five times this year, with one since-fixed problem going viral when customers reported how dangerous the frunk can be for injuring a finger. Its hefty $100,000 ticket price for currently available models has also turned away potential customers.

However, drivers of the vehicle have been impressed with its fuel savings — approximately $1,800 over 10,000 miles driven — towing capabilities, and fast charging times.

Another large conclusion from the Kelley Blue Book report shows how many drivers are switching to electric vehicles. In just nine months, there have been 946,143 EVs sold, nearly 73,000 more than in the entire last year. Drivers are more likely to buy electric vehicles, which help reduce planet-warming emissions.

Earlier in the year, experts predicted Tesla to sell 48,500 Cybertrucks in 2024. It's doubtful the company can sell 20,000 in the last three months of the year to reach these expectations, but it nonetheless remains the best-selling vehicle of its kind.

"That's not bad at all for a vehicle that is constantly criticized and mocked in the news and social media," Simon Alvarez of Teslarati wrote.

"To be fair, it also gets at least an equal amount of praise from a more important source....those who have actually driven it," writes one commenter on the Teslarati article.

