Tesla owner stumbles upon frustrating scene at local charging station: 'My biggest pet peeve'

What would you do if a gas-powered car was parked in an EV charging station where you needed to power your electric vehicle on a long drive?

One Tesla owner highlighted this issue in a viral TikTok video showing non-EVs parked in EV charging spots when plenty of regular parking spaces are available nearby.

The original poster, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownerssv), wrote in the video's caption, "Gas cars can park somewhere else. Please don't park in charging spots."

Unfortunately, this situation is not unique to just Silicon Valley, as it is common nationwide. Many EV drivers have posted about their frustrating scenes on various social media platforms to raise awareness about the issue.

Non-electric vehicle drivers often park in charging spots due to convenience, lack of awareness, or out of spite. Even in modern times, some people still seem to have issues with EVs or are confused about properly parking around EV charging stations.

As more charging stations pop up in communities and along major roads, these situations are becoming more common and stirring up emotions on both sides of the EV debate. Parking in these spots in protest of EVs is not productive, responsible, or reasonable.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

EV charging stations are essential in the world's transition to cleaner transportation. When gas-guzzling cars unnecessarily occupy charging station spots, our collective progress is set back.

Access to readily available and convenient charging stations alleviates range anxiety among EV drivers nervous about running out of battery.

Meanwhile, charging an EV is more affordable than filling up a gas tank, and it reduces toxic air pollution, too. For those worried about the pollution caused by mining for battery materials, don't be; it's still many times better for the environment than a gas-powered vehicle.

🗣️ When you think about owning an EV, what concerns you most about public charging stations?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Other Tesla drivers shared in the original poster's frustration about EV charging station availability and commented on the video.

"My biggest pet peeve," one person commented.

Another TikToker commented, "Very inconsiderate driver."

"They should make it illegal to have non-EVs on EV charging stations," another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.