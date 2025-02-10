Man shares simple stain removal hack to try if your couch has pesky water stains: 'Wow, so clean'

"Can we see the finished result please?"

A TikToker has an easy solution for a tricky and common eyesore on your furniture — water stains. This can be an embarrassing look. That's why creator Ramon Israel (@ramonisrael) gets ahead of it by declaring in a stern voice, "Don't ask me how I got those water marks."

In a handy video, though, Ramon laments the stains that "are all over" before demonstrating the hack to remove them.

The scoop

Ramon begins the video by cheekily calling someone else, or himself, out for a particularly noticeable stain. First up on the cleaning front is deodorizing the couch using hefty portions of baking soda. After sprinkling it on, the TikToker rubs the baking soda in and lets it sit for a half hour.

Next is vacuuming the baking soda off the surface. Post-vacuum, Ramon notes that "the couch is already looking so much better" but points out there are still water stains to deal with. Luckily, the solution is anything but rocket science.

The TikToker mixes white vinegar and water and then puts them in a spray container to apply directly to the stains. After rubbing the vinegar-water solution on with a microfiber cloth, the next move is to wait for it to dry and the vinegar odor to fade.

The video concludes with the couch still drying, but there are major visible improvements on the couch, and Ramon concludes with, "So far, so good."

How it's working

Ramon's hack uses easily available natural cleaning products that help homeowners save money on splurging on specialized products at the store. Additionally, vinegar and baking soda don't contain chemicals like other cleaners. That makes them safer and healthier to use while being just as effective. Other creators have tapped into vinegar and baking soda in laundry and other household chores.

Leaning on a smaller range of products also reduces plastic waste in your home. Upcycled or reusable cleaning tools like Ramon's spray can serve as another strong way to save waste. These eco-friendly moves save plastic trash from methane-producing landfills and reduce your individual consumption.

What people are saying

Viewers were loving the couch-cleaning hack while poking fun at the creator's refusal to tell them where the stains came from.

"WOW, SO CLEAN," one wrote.

"I'M ASKING HOWWW," another joked

One viewer sought a part two: "Can we see the finished result please? I need to do this to my couch too. My kids stained it with water years ago."

Ramon answered: "IT WORKED!! You just need a full day for it to dry."

