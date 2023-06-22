Instagrammer shares cheap and simple cleaning hack to eliminate those pesky window tracks: ‘This makes the process so much easier’

An Instagram user has shared a genius hack for cleaning your window tracks — and it looks as fun as making a volcano in science class.

The scoop

In a recent video, Instagram user Laurie (@passionatepennypincher) shared a quick video showing a smart, fun way to clean the tracks to sliding windows and doors.

First, Laurie spreads about a cup of baking soda throughout the dirty track. Next, she pours a little bit of distilled white vinegar onto the baking soda, activating the same chemical reaction that delights elementary schoolers in science class.

The last step is simple: waiting for the bubbles to simmer down and wiping up the remaining vinegar with a wet cloth.

“This is seriously the BEST way to clean those pesky window tracks! 🧽” Laurie wrote in the caption. “I am always dreading cleaning my windows but this makes the process SO much easier!”

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it’s helping

By using baking soda and vinegar instead of chemical cleaners, you can save money by using products you already have in your kitchen to clean your windows, and you also avoid the harmful side effects of many chemical cleaning supplies.

The American Lung Association has stated that chemical cleaning products can cause health problems, like respiratory issues and allergic reactions.

Additionally, chemical cleaning products can have negative environmental effects, as they can contribute to dangerous algal blooms that poison water supplies, according to AspenClean. This has adverse effects on humans when they drink water and also impacts aquatic life.

Using products you already have at home also helps reduce your plastic consumption by giving you one less plastic product to purchase.

What everyone’s saying

Users shared their excitement about Laurie’s clever cleaning hack in the comment section.

“👏👏Baking soda and vinegar is such a great cleaning method. Been using it for years,” one user said.

“Oh I can’t wait to try this!! I’m assuming I can do it with sliding door tracks too.” another user wrote.

“Love a clean window track or door jam. 33 yrs in and mine look as good as new,” a third user commented.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.