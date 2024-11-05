Woman shares cheap recipe for cleaning spray you can make at home: 'I try to utilize every last drop of everything I buy'

Making natural cleaners from food scraps might sound complex, but this hack proves it is simple.

If you've ever wished your vinegar-based cleaners smelled better (who hasn't?), this money-saving trick using leftover lemon peels is about to become your new favorite.

The scoop

Homesteading content creator Urban Homestead Life (@awokhannavas) took to TikTok to share a way to transform citrus scraps into a fresh-smelling, natural cleaning solution.

"I'm a frugal person, so I try to utilize every last drop of everything I buy," she explains in her caption. "Turning lemon scraps into a cleaner that smells better than straight vinegar was a no brainer for me."

The process couldn't be simpler. After juicing lemons (or any citrus fruit — the poster explains that she's used limes and oranges), place the peels in a glass mason jar, then cover them with white vinegar. Seal the jar and let it sit. Once the vinegar has absorbed the citrus oils, strain the liquid. Dilute it with equal parts water.

How it's helping

This DIY cleaner helps both your wallet and your home. Instead of buying expensive, chemical-ridden cleaning products, you can make an equally effective solution using ingredients you likely already have. It's often safer than store-bought alternatives that may contain harsh additives.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Store-bought cleaners can cost anywhere from $4 to $10 per bottle, while a gallon of white vinegar typically runs under $3. Using food scraps you'd normally throw away creates multiple bottles of cleaner for practically nothing.

Plus, this natural solution helps reduce plastic waste from store-bought cleaning products while keeping harsh chemicals out of your home and our waterways. The citrus oils add natural antimicrobial properties to vinegar's already impressive cleaning power.

What everyone's saying

People in the comments section love this resourceful hack.

🗣️ What of these benefits would most effectively motivate you to use fewer plastic-packaged cleaning products?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I have lemons, going to make this!" wrote one excited viewer.

Others appreciate how the solution prevents waste, with one user commenting, "I do the same thing. Don't like wasting."

The overwhelming response has been one of gratitude, with many echoing the sentiment, "Thank you so much for sharing this!"

Whether you're looking to save money, reduce waste, or make your cleaning routine more natural, this citrus vinegar cleaner checks all the boxes. Next time you're squeezing lemons for a recipe, remember that those peels could be the start of your new favorite household cleaner.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.