  • Home Home

Woman shares 'awesome' laundry tip for brighter whites and fresher clothes using just one household item: 'It works wonders'

"'Love this."

by Jennifer Kodros
“'Love this."

Photo Credit: TikTok


If you're looking for a way to freshen up your laundry, one Instagrammer has the solution — and it's easier than you think. 

The scoop

Brittanie Fry Fogle (@brittaniefryfogle) shared her laundry tip of the day, and all you need is one common household ingredient.

@brittaniefryfogle laundry tip of the day 💦🧺🫶 #vinegar #vinegarhacks #laundry #laundryday #cleaning #cleaningtips ♬ original sound - brittaniefryfogle

Holding a jug of vinegar, Brittanie says adding a capful to your load of laundry keeps whites whiter while simultaneously fighting bad odors. 

"It works wonders!" she exclaimed in the comments.

How it's working

Instead of going to the store for bleach, which is full of harmful chemicals, why not lessen your carbon footprint and use what you probably already have at home? Using on hand, natural ingredients to clean saves you from having to go to the store and spend money on overpriced, toxic products that do a whole lot more harm than good. 

Vinegar's acidic nature breaks down dirt, grime, and bacteria, making it an affordable and effective alternative. It saves time, gas, and money while reducing plastic packaging waste. Vinegar is also more gentle on your clothing than bleach, which helps your clothes last longer. You can use vinegar to make your own cleaning spray with orange peels, unclog drains, and even extend the life of your toothbrush so you don't have to throw it away. 

Watch now: Wellness app co-founder shares how she plans to give consumers power over products at the store

Baking soda is another great natural cleaning agent that can help with almost anything, from cleaning produce to deodorizing rugs and carpets and tackling the toughest of stains; it's useful for so much more than making baked goods.

Using natural cleaning products will keep toxic chemicals — which pollute our air and water and endanger our health, waterways, and wildlife — out of your home. It's a healthier option for you, your home, and the environment.

What people are saying

The fresh hack was much appreciated.

How often do you wash your clothes in cold water?

Always 💯

Usually 👍

Only certain fabric types 👙

Never 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"'Love this," one Instagrammer raved.

"Awesome tip," another agreed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x