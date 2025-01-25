Woman shares 'awesome' laundry tip for brighter whites and fresher clothes using just one household item: 'It works wonders'



If you're looking for a way to freshen up your laundry, one Instagrammer has the solution — and it's easier than you think.

The scoop

Brittanie Fry Fogle (@brittaniefryfogle) shared her laundry tip of the day, and all you need is one common household ingredient.

Holding a jug of vinegar, Brittanie says adding a capful to your load of laundry keeps whites whiter while simultaneously fighting bad odors.

"It works wonders!" she exclaimed in the comments.

How it's working

Instead of going to the store for bleach, which is full of harmful chemicals, why not lessen your carbon footprint and use what you probably already have at home? Using on hand, natural ingredients to clean saves you from having to go to the store and spend money on overpriced, toxic products that do a whole lot more harm than good.

Vinegar's acidic nature breaks down dirt, grime, and bacteria, making it an affordable and effective alternative. It saves time, gas, and money while reducing plastic packaging waste. Vinegar is also more gentle on your clothing than bleach, which helps your clothes last longer. You can use vinegar to make your own cleaning spray with orange peels, unclog drains, and even extend the life of your toothbrush so you don't have to throw it away.

Baking soda is another great natural cleaning agent that can help with almost anything, from cleaning produce to deodorizing rugs and carpets and tackling the toughest of stains; it's useful for so much more than making baked goods.

Using natural cleaning products will keep toxic chemicals — which pollute our air and water and endanger our health, waterways, and wildlife — out of your home. It's a healthier option for you, your home, and the environment.

What people are saying

The fresh hack was much appreciated.

"'Love this," one Instagrammer raved.

"Awesome tip," another agreed.

