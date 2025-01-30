Mom shares the cleaning product swaps every household needs to make: 'These are so many good staples'

"A list of green products to buy is helpful, but your safe cleaning solutions are likely already in your home."

From being more mindful of potential allergens to lowering their environmental footprint, more people are opting for natural home cleaning products. TikToker Cescaelg (@cescaelg) posted a video about the preferred brands she buys to keep her family clean and healthy.

The scoop

Several cleaning products for the home and body have proved less harmful to the skin, home air quality, and the environment by lowering the amount of resources companies use during production. Cescaelg posts about some of these products from the perspective of a "mom of 2 with a science/healthcare background who does a lot of research."

Her favorites are Molly's Suds dishwasher pods, Everyone hand soap, Attitude brand products, Blueland toilet bowl cleaner tablets, Branch Basics' premium starter kit, and Scrub Daddy's Sponge Daddy. You can order these products on Amazon or in Whole Foods.

How it's helping

Sharing the non-toxic cleaning products she uses around the house can help someone trying to switch from standard household brands that can be irritating to people and the environment. Natural or green products are often BPA- and cruelty-free and may use sustainable packaging. Biodegradable packaging reduces plastic use, thus reducing carbon emissions during production and landfill breakdown.

Common cleaning chemicals in standard household items, like sodium lauryl sulfate, can be toxic to marine life. Harvard Health Publishing recommends that expectant mothers avoid products with phthalates since they're linked to reproductive issues.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (ACAAI), over 100 million people get allergy symptoms each year in the U.S. alone. The harsh chemicals in laundry detergent, soaps, and household cleaning products can trigger respiratory illnesses like asthma or skin conditions like psoriasis or eczema.

A list of green products to buy is helpful, but safe cleaning solutions are likely already in your home. Get creative with natural cleaning products using staples like baking soda, vinegar, lemons, and Epsom salt. Epsom salt is great for deodorizing carpets, while lemons have natural antibacterial properties. Reduce plastic and paper garbage and create your own non-toxic wipes by combining vinegar, essential oils, non-toxic soap, and microfiber cloths. Keep that Swiffer mop, but replace those disposable wipes with old fabric you can wash and reuse again.

What everyone's saying

The response to these safer cleaning alternatives was very positive. Some commenters were already fans of the products, while others had questions about issues such as disinfecting capabilities and residue.

One person exclaimed, "Love Molly suds! These are so many good staples." When someone asked about room deodorizers, a user responded, "OdoBan, it can be used to clean and room spray, it gets rid of odors well."

Another commenter asked, "How's the Attitude laundry detergent? I've been meaning to make the switch but can't find anything that works as good as Tide and Persil." The OP responded, "It takes out anything out of my kids clothes which I feel like is hard!"

