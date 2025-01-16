Professional cleaner shares 'cheap, foolproof' hack to keep drains clog-free: 'This method has been effective since the 20th century'

If you want to avoid clogged drains, you need to be proactive about cleaning them out. If you want to do it in an eco-friendly way, you should check out this simple TikTok tip.

The scoop

TikTok user Get'er Done Cleaning Services (@geterdonecleaning) recently shared an easy hack for preventing clogged drains using products you likely already have in your house. Not only is this hack simple and affordable, but it will also help you protect the environment.

According to the video, all you need is a little bit of baking soda and vinegar. Remember the classic elementary school science fair volcanoes? They use the same combination of reactive ingredients, only this time the reaction is here to help you do your chores.

Combining baking soda and vinegar can help to break down grease and gunk in your drain. It also creates pressure that helps dislodge the gunk so it can be washed away.

This anti-clog recipe calls for one-half cup of baking soda, one cup of vinegar, and one cup of very hot water. First, you pour the baking soda into the drain. Then, dump the vinegar over it and cover up the fizzy reaction with a hand towel to keep the carbon dioxide trapped in the pipe. After you let it sit for 15-30 minutes, remove the towel and dump the hot water in to flush it out.

"You should clean your drain with baking soda and vinegar monthly to prevent clogs," the TikTok says. In other words, waiting until the drain is all clogged up and can't be used isn't the best move. Preventive care can help you avoid caustic drain chemicals and headaches.

"A sweet, friendly plumber told me this about 40 years ago," one commenter wrote. "It is a cheap, foolproof way to keep pipes clean."

Someone else said: "This method has been effective since the 20th century, if my grandma used it damn sure I will be too."

How it's working

There are many products designed to clear clogged drains. Pretty much all of them are made with intense chemicals that are dangerous to both you and the environment. If you want to avoid using them, then regularly clearing your drain with this hack is a great way to do it.

This is also particularly affordable because most people already have baking soda and vinegar at home. Both products have multiple uses, which makes them efficient tools for the kitchen sink and beyond.

Another big benefit of this hack is that it can help you avoid buying another plastic bottle. That lowers your impact on overpacked landfills.

What people are saying

Many people appreciated the hack, and some offered further advice.

"Use hot water," one user said. "Boiling water may damage seals on PVC pipes."

"Make sure that you push the baking [soda] down into the drain before you pour the vinegar," another suggested.

Someone else was there to add humor to the mix.

"I use bacon grease to lubricate it," they said.

Yeah, don't do that.

