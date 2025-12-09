Homeowner grapples with frustrating HOA restrictions on backyard: 'They cannot outright prohibit them'

A North Carolina homeowner's plan to dry laundry outdoors might seem wholly uncontroversial. But when an HOA is involved, it can quickly become a debate over authority, aesthetics, and the right to live sustainably.

In a recent Reddit post, one homeowner shared their frustration over wanting to install a clothesline — something their homeowner's association currently prohibits.

"There's a nook that would make the clothesline hard to see, albeit not totally out of sight," the homeowner wrote, asking for opinions on how to approach a restrictive HOA mandate.

This conflict highlights a growing tension nationwide between homeowners and HOAs that continue to enforce restrictive or outdated rules — many of which discourage environmentally mindful habits.

Across the country, HOAs have faced criticism for limiting sustainable choices, from banning solar panels and native landscaping to restricting electric vehicle chargers and other energy-efficient upgrades. In many cases, these rules are seen as prioritizing aesthetics and uniformity over sustainability, practicality, or personal freedom.

Property managers often cite safety concerns to justify line-drying bans, but they also acknowledge that appearance plays a role. Clotheslines are still unfairly associated by some with poverty or neglect, despite their environmental and economic benefits.

Line-drying laundry can substantially lower your electric bill. That's because clothing dryers account for about 6% of the average home's energy use. Switching to air drying your clothes can reduce a home's carbon impact by 2,400 pounds a year.

Even with these benefits, there's no federal law guaranteeing the right to dry clothes outdoors — but there's also no nationwide law banning the practice. Instead, clothesline regulations are left up to states.

Climate advocates have successfully pushed for "right to dry" laws in several states, including Florida and California. North Carolina has a similar statute protecting the use of "solar collectors," such as solar panels. Some interpret that law to include clotheslines, since they harness the sun's rays for no-electric drying. But the law's wording is ambiguous, and it's unclear whether it applies in these situations.

While the "solar collector" law may help the homeowner's case, many commenters warned the homeowner that HOAs often retain the right to regulate how — and where — clotheslines are used.

"Homeowners' associations can still regulate clotheslines, but they cannot outright prohibit them," one commenter wrote, interpreting the "solar collector" law for the homeowner. "The restrictions must be reasonable and cannot ban them if they are not visible from the ground or a public area….The HOA can still require the clothesline to conform to other restrictions, including possibly an architectural review. I'd go for something portable, retractable, or removable — just in case."

Another commenter shared their experience with similar HOA restrictions that haven't infringed on their right to dry.

"Our only limitations are that clotheslines can't be permanent posts unless the owner applies in writing, and that you can't keep clothes on the line for over 12 hours," the commenter wrote. "If you put out clothes to dry, the HOA isn't liable if anything happens to them…It's been amazingly uncontroversial over 30 years."

The homeowner responded with their plans for how to work within their HOA's bylaws while still finding a way to enjoy the benefits of line-drying.

"I'm thinking a totally out-of-sight folding clothes rack would be best," they wrote. "I'll use a clothes dryer for large items like sheets."

Though the homeowner lamented: "But it's the fresh smell of air-dried sheets that I particularly like."

But all hope isn't lost for the scent of air-dried sheets. The homeowner always has the option of pushing for changes to HOA bylaws. Working with management and presenting clotheslines as a sustainable energy solution could make a real change — especially if other homeowners join in on the cause.

