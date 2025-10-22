Homeowner fights back after HOA denies landscaping project: 'My goal is to show them'

A Texas homeowner's landscaping plan has run into a speed bump after their homeowners association rejected their eco-friendly proposal. For now, they won't be able to replace parts of their traditional lawn with native and drought-tolerant plants.

Posting to Reddit's r/AustinGardening forum, the homeowner shared a rendering of their proposed 1,100-square-foot lawn reduction project, writing, "The ARC (architectural review committee) has already denied my plan … I have rebutted citing Texas Property Code 202.007. I'm now scheduled for a zoom meeting Oct. 2."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The image shows a thoughtfully designed yard featuring native plants adapted to Texas's dry climate. It's an improvement over traditional lawns that require tons of water.

The original poster added: "Would you please share any tactics or arguments you would use. My goal is to show them how beautiful and SMART drought tolerant landscaping can be."

Across the country, HOAs have earned a reputation opposing updates like native landscaping, vegetable gardens, and solar panels. These sustainable changes can help save money, conserve water, and support local biodiversity. But restricting homeowners can discourage eco-friendly choices and prevents homeowners from saving money.

Native and drought-tolerant gardens require far less watering, mowing, and chemical use than traditional lawns. Plus, gardening offers mental and physical health benefits while being aesthetically pleasing.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Gardens provide essential habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies, thereby protecting our broader food supply. They can even reduce runoff and erosion and help combat the growing impacts of drought in hot, dry regions like Texas.

Fortunately, residents have options. Many states — including Texas — have passed "right-to-garden" laws protecting homeowners who want to create more sustainable yards. For readers facing similar resistance, learn how to work with your HOA to update local bylaws and support eco-friendly changes.

The post quickly drew support.

One commenter suggested: "Have them articulate specific reasons why your plan is an issue –- sometimes, it can just be one particular choice, or even the way in which you formatted your submission. More HOAs are coming around to see the benefits of native landscaping and your plan isn't particularly controversial from what I can see."

Another user added: "Keep fighting to plant these! Thank you for caring about nature! Maybe refer them to read the Book 'Nature's Best Hope' by Douglas W. Tallamy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.