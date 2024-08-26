Distressed tenant questions the enforceability of oppressive condo rule: 'Can I be fined if I continue to do this?'

"Once you stop the behavior, if you start it up again, the fines can start up again at the maximum amount."

Doing laundry is a mundane chore most people undertake at least once a week. But simply drying your clothes outside could create an unexpected battleground in the crusade for sustainable swaps.

On a subreddit dedicated to legal advice for Canadians, one Toronto condo owner outlined a budding dispute with building management. The poster wrote that they often use a drying rack on their balcony to dry laundry — but building management isn't too keen on the energy-saving measure.

"Just received a message (sent to the whole building) through the condo app reminding us that it's not allowed to hang and dry clothes on the balcony," the tenant wrote, adding that they live on a higher floor in the building.

The tenant asked: "Is this enforceable? Can I be fined if I continue to do this?"

Commenters on the post agreed that a condo bylaw likely banned the action, a common restriction in condominiums and apartments.

"Yes and yes. Enforcement would be in the form of fines. I'm not sure what the Ontario limit [is], but BC fine limit is 200/infraction," one commenter responded, citing British Columbia's clothesline restrictions. "That means for every 24 hrs that something is drying outside, you would get a possible 200 fine. Once you stop the behaviour, if you start it up again, the fines can start up again at the maximum amount."

The commenter added: "I would highly advise you to read the strata bylaws and make adjustments to your behaviour accordingly."

Such bylaws likely come as no surprise to renters or condo owners. In previous cases of tenants' experiencing similar restrictions, building management have cited safety concerns as the reason for line-drying bans. But managers and city officials also say optics and aesthetics play a role in such guidelines, with many people unfairly associating clotheslines with poverty and unkempt properties.

Environmental activists have long advocated against such bans, promoting the so-called "right to dry." After all, it seems unreasonable to suggest that line-drying laundry would cause more of a hazard than the outdoor furniture often allowed on tenant balconies. And aesthetics alone don't seem a good enough reason to ban an energy-saving practice.

Drying laundry on an outdoor clothesline can help drastically lower your electric bill. That's because clothing dryers are responsible for about 6% of the average home's energy use. Air drying your clothes can reduce a home's carbon footprint by 2,400 pounds a year.

On the Reddit post, some commenters gave their advice on how to still use a drying rack while respecting the bylaws.

"Put your drying rack in the bath tub," one commenter suggested.

While that is a simple solution to the outdoor ban, there's also the option of pushing for changes to condo bylaws. Consider working with management and presenting clothing lines as a sustainable energy solution.

