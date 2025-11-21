Homeowner at wit's end after receiving absurd letter from HOA: 'I honestly thought it was a joke at first'

"These kind of stories make me almost see red."

Despite the abundance of people who have a homeowners association — 75 million in the United States alone — it seems to be more common to hear how HOAs are dropping the ball than anything else.

This unfortunate truth persisted for one homeowner, who took to Reddit to share their upsetting situation: Their HOA fined them $75 for planting plants that weren't on the "approved plant list."

"I honestly thought it was a joke at first," the user said.

They added that they were shocked since they took excellent care of their yard, while others in the neighborhood couldn't say the same. "What really annoys me is that my neighbor still has broken holiday lights tangled in his bushes and no one says a word. I plant a few flowers and get hit with a $75 fine," the poster explained.

Because of everything from complaints about plants to making sustainability more difficult, nearly 60% of people with an HOA wish they did not have one.

These instances are seemingly common, too. Another person faced a hefty fee without notice from their HOA after being charged for a service they could have done for $5 on their own.

Other HOAs have pushed back on residents' installing native lawns, all in the name of uniformity. And the worst part of those restrictions is that alternative lawns are better for the ecosystem, including pollinators, and are lower-maintenance.

As these sorts of endeavors come with a breadth of environmental and personal benefits, learning how to work with your HOA, perhaps by changing bylaws, is vital.

While initial approaches involve clear communication and reasonable discussion, there are also legal ways to ensure you get the eco-friendly home additions you need and maintain your rights.

A commenter shared their similar struggles, highlighting the way HOAs can inhibit sustainability. "My HOA thinks plants are the problem too. But not the actual problem ones. Just the ones that I planted for the monarchs. The invasive ones that are strangling trees and choking the woods? Those are fine," the user said.

Others expressed sympathy for the original poster's situation, with one adding, "These kind of stories make me almost see red."

