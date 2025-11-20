Homeowner stunned after HOA blocks simple home upgrade: 'I can't even imagine'

"Is there a reason they would discourage this?"

As a homeowner, finding the most energy-efficient systems can be a great way to save money and live comfortably. But, if you're a part of a homeowners association, you may not have the final say in what you can install, as one homeowner found.

In the subreddit community r/heatpumps, one homeowner in the Seattle area shared their frustration at their HOA forbidding them from installing a heat pump in their townhome.

"I am interested in getting a heat pump for my home," OP wrote. "I reached out to my HOA and they said heat pumps are not allowed due to the governing documents."

According to the HOA's attorney, the association is advised not to allow heat pumps in "attached unit developments" like a townhouse. The OP wrote that their HOA also doesn't allow exterior AC units.

The OP then pushed back against that ruling, stating that heat pumps are "more efficient and cost less." They told the HOA that "they should try to be more eco-friendly."

The HOA said they would bring it to their board and their HOA attorney.

"Is there a reason they would discourage this?" the OP asked Reddit. "I would love some insight on people more knowledgeable than me."

Heat pumps work by moving air from outside your home to inside and vice versa to heat and cool the space. Despite the name, heat pumps are great for a variety of climates and work well for cooling during warmer months.

They are also more efficient than traditional heating and cooling systems. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, heat pumps can cut home energy use by 31% to 47% on average. Other studies show that homeowners can save up to $1,000 each year with a heat pump.

However, HOAs often make it harder for homeowners to install heat pumps and other energy-efficient systems. Another homeowner in Washington State faced similar problems trying to install a heat pump in their home. Some homeowners have also had their HOAs block them from installing solar panels and EV chargers.

Commenters shared their shock at the HOA forbidding heat pumps in the townhouses.

"I can't even imagine the thought of not having control over the humidity and temperature inside your own house," one commenter wrote. "That's just bonkers. Also, new mini-split systems are surprisingly quiet outside."

Others shared their thoughts on how the OP could respond to the HOA and update their bylaws.

"One thing our HOA does is have homeowners get neighbor approval for any exterior improvement," one person wrote. "You may try approaching the board with your neighbors' approval if you have a good relationship and can get it."

"One, you need to ask (demand if necessary) for a copy of HOA indentures forbidding heat pumps," another shared. "Two, after you have something in writing, you're going to need to get a lawyer to go over documents to see if the HOA's restrictions are valid."

According to the homeowner, the HOA has been persuaded to update its bylaws before.

"At one time the rules and regulations said no satellite dishes but there are plenty now," the OP wrote. "Hopefully they change their thinking on heat pumps."

