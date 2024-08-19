Researchers discover dangerous health impacts released by common household cleaning product: 'Highlights the need to evaluate exposure risks'

The researchers suggested manufacturers should work to create denser, tougher sponges that are more resistant to wear.

Your go-to household cleaning sponge could be exposing you to trillions of microplastics each month, according to new research.

What's happening?

A study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology found that melamine sponges — more commonly advertised as "magic" sponges or cleaning erasers — could be a hidden source of microplastic pollution.

Melamine cleaning erasers are made of sturdy plastic strands assembled into a lightweight foam-like sponge. The resulting product is "surprisingly abrasive, which makes it a perfect material for scrubbing sponges," according to a Newsweek report.

But as you use a melamine sponge, this foam breaks down into microscopic plastic pieces. This results in trillions of microplastics on your household surfaces, dishware, and down your drain.

The study out of China found that a single sponge releases approximately 6.5 million microplastic fibers per gram of worn-out sponge. Using Amazon sales data — and assuming that all sponges were worn down by roughly 10% — the researchers calculated that about 1.55 trillion microplastic fibers could be released from melamine sponges every single month. And this data only takes into account one retailer.

The research suggests when accounting for global melamine sponge consumption, an overall global emission could be closer to 4.9 trillion microplastics per month.

"Our study reveals a hitherto unrecognized source of the environmental microplastic fiber contamination and highlights the need to evaluate exposure risks associated with these new forms of microplastic fibers," the study's authors wrote, per Newsweek.

Why are microplastics harmful?

Think of the prevalence of plastic. Now, consider that plastic never truly biodegrades. Instead, it simply turns into smaller and smaller pieces of plastic — microplastics — that never actually disappear. That's an unfathomable amount of microplastics on our planet.

Research on microplastics and their impact on public health and the environment is relatively new. But what we know about the small plastic debris is quite alarming.

Microplastics are incredibly prevalent in our waterways and, therefore, the global drinking supply. Moreover, once in water, microplastics can enter the food supply via seafood and livestock, who — like us — depend on water for hydration. A recent study of protein-rich foods, including beef and tofu, found microplastics in nearly 90% of samples.

Microplastics can even travel through the air and enter our bodies — and the bodies of animals — simply through breathing. One Australian study estimated humans inhale approximately 16.2 bits of microplastics each hour, or the equivalent of a credit card per week.

Microplastics have been detected throughout the bodies of humans and animals alike, raising concerns about reproductive issues and cancers. In models, microplastics have also been found to cause "inflammation, cell death, lung and liver effects, changes in the gut microbiome, and altered lipid and hormone metabolism," according to Harvard Medicine.

What's being done about melamine sponges?

Research on the harms of melamine sponges — and the harms of microplastics — is still new. You can expect to see these so-called "magic" sponges on the store shelves for a while.

In the Chinese study, the researchers suggested manufacturers should work to create denser, tougher sponges that are more resistant to wear. They also recommended consumers opt for natural cleaning sponges that are not plastic-based.

To get similar results while cleaning, try swapping a melamine sponge for a natural bristle cleaning brush or a biodegradable scrubber made of natural materials. If you want to avoid plastic — and microplastics — where you can, this guide can help you make more sustainable swaps.

