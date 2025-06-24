Woman shares simple method to make effective cleaning solution using household materials: 'I'm so excited to try this'

TikToker Maria Watkins (@livingplanetfriendly) shared her recipe for a non-toxic, homemade cleaning paste made from ingredients you probably already have around your house.

"I'm so excited to try this," one follower declared.

The scoop

Watkins shared that conventional cleaners give her migraines, so she decided to switch to all-natural cleaners in order to alleviate the headaches.

She created this recipe for a simple scrub using only castile soap, baking soda, and a little bit of water — common household ingredients. She uses the mixture for grime, soap scum, and anything that needs to be scrubbed away.

Though it can be ready to use just after mixing, she suggests letting it sit for about an hour so it can thicken.

She also shared that essential oils can be added to achieve different scents, if desired.

This homemade scrub is effective, non-toxic, and environmentally friendly.

Conventional cleaners can have a negative impact on the environment, causing harm if ingested and sometimes causing skin, eye, or lung irritation. Mixing cleaners can also create harmful gases.

Though these cleaning products can be effective, they often contain harsh chemicals that can negatively affect our health and the environment.

How it's helping

Making natural cleaners out of things you already have around the house can save you money, and reusing containers to store them can reduce your plastic waste from purchasing cleaning products in single-use containers over and over.

By using natural ingredients like baking soda, vinegar, and essential oils, you can create effective cleaning solutions that have versatile uses, avoiding the need to buy seemingly specialized cleaners.

They are typically safe to use on a variety of surfaces, from the kitchen to the bathroom, and even in the laundry room.

What everyone's saying

In her TikTok video, Watkins demonstrated how effective her homemade, natural cleaner is by showing the quick and easy process of scrubbing her stone kitchen sink and suggesting other applications.

Followers were thankful and excited to try this simple cleaning hack and also asked questions about the recipe and other natural cleaning possibilities.

One commenter said, "Thank you!"

"Totally making this!" another TikToker announced.

