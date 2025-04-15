Cleaning expert shares genius way to eliminate car odors with $2 ingredient: 'Brilliant'

Nasty car aromas can make a commute harder than it should be. But anyone tired of a stinky vehicle can follow the simple hack that daddybrownn (@daddybrownn) suggested in his video. Just grab a cheap item you probably already have in your kitchen pantry.

The scoop

"The only thing you need is baking soda," daddybrownn said.

Most people already have some baking soda at home, so it's an easy solution for smelly car interiors.

Grab the box, generously sprinkle it, spread it around on the chairs and carpet, and let it sit.

"The longer you leave it, the better it's going to work," daddybrownn said, although he noted that leaving it for longer than 30 minutes is not worth it.

After that, vacuum it up, and enjoy a fresh-smelling car again. "No more smelly car odors!" daddybrownn proclaimed

How it's helping

Maintaining a vehicle is expensive, and depending on its condition, you can save time and money on professional interior car cleaning by using this hack instead.

According to Bankrate, drivers can expect to pay over $100 for interior detailing. Baking soda has long been used as a natural odor eliminator in the home, whether that's on carpets, refrigerators, or laundry. Luckily, you can use it in your vehicle as well.

"The smell from your car is coming from acidic particles that have a low pH," daddybrownn observed. However, the alkaline baking soda has a pH of 8 to 9, which helps to neutralize it.

This hack is an example of how you can use popular household products as cheap cleaning alternatives. Ingredients like baking soda, lemon juice, and vinegar can be safer and as effective as store-bought alternatives that are laden with chemicals. Fewer products can also help to reduce clutter and cut the amount of waste in the home that later goes into the environment — especially plastic bottles.

Get creative with cleaning products by using baking soda to revive dingy baking pans or to make white clothes brighter in the laundry. Do you have an ugly stain on that pretty marble counter? Combine some baking soda with hydrogen peroxide to create a stain-dissolving paste.

What everyone's saying

Many people were impressed by yet another use for very versatile baking soda.

"Brilliant — baking soda," exclaimed one person. "You didn't let me down."

"I'm learning baking soda fixes everything," another remarked.

However, one person issued a warning: "Nice tip, but it might clog up a regular vacuum, so maybe use a shop vac if possible."

