Mom shares easy method to make cleaning solution using kitchen waste: 'This is the best way to clean'

You might want to think twice before tossing your orange peels — because they could be the secret to cutting cleaning costs, ditching harsh chemicals, and making your whole house smell amazing.

The scoop

TikTok creator Desirae Maria (@desiraemaria14) shared the easy DIY cleaning trick that was passed down from her mom.

All you need is a jar, distilled white vinegar, and a handful of orange peels. Simply place the peels in the jar, cover them with vinegar, and let the mixture sit for two weeks. After that, strain the liquid into a spray bottle, dilute it with warm water, and you've got yourself a homemade cleaner that smells like sunshine and costs next to nothing.

"My mom has been doing this forever! She's always cleaned with vinegar. I started too!" Desirae shared.

How it's helping

Using orange peels and vinegar as a cleaner does more than just save you a few bucks. It swaps out harsh chemicals for something that's better for your health and your home.

Conventional cleaners often rely on ingredients including bleach, ammonia, and artificial scents, which can be tough on your skin, aggravate allergies, and fill your space with toxic fumes. Some volatile organic compounds in cleaning products can also affect indoor air quality and are hazardous to inhale.

These chemicals aren't just bad for your health; they also make their way into waterways, harming wildlife and ecosystems when washed down the drain.

The plastic containers those cleaners come in are another issue. They're often difficult to recycle and can sit in landfills for thousands of years. By making your own cleaner, you're not only cutting out harmful chemicals, but you're also helping reduce the plastic waste that fills our oceans and landfills. Plus, you're making use of kitchen scraps and reducing food waste in the process.

Natural cleaning methods can be just as effective as their chemical counterparts — whether you're cleaning your floors, unclogging drains, or disinfecting surfaces. You're not sacrificing performance, but you're avoiding the toxic ingredients and plastic waste that come with store-bought products.

What everyone's saying

People loved everything about this orange-powered cleaner: the simplicity, the cost savings, and the fresh scent. "This is the best way to clean," one commenter wrote.

Another said, "I need to try this!" And someone else added, "I love this so much."

