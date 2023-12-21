Gardener shares genius tip for growing lettuce: ‘No more buying [it] from the grocery store’

“It’s gonna keep your pests away, and it’s a perfect companion for your lettuce.”

There’s nothing worse than uninvited guests helping themselves to your yummy home garden. Seeing your labor of love become an all-you-can-eat buffet for insects, bugs, or other creatures can be extremely disheartening.

If you’re looking for a way to keep your garden looking fresh and beautiful without using pesticides or other harmful chemicals, a popular gardener has just the answer.

The scoop

Home and garden enthusiast Nicole Johnsey Burke (@gardenaryco) posted a quick tip on Instagram, revealing a specific herb that will protect your garden.

The solution you’re looking for is chives. The video showcases garden coach and consultant LaTasha (@aneuharvest) displaying her own lush garden with chives planted directly next to the lettuce.

“It’s gonna keep your pests away, and it’s a perfect companion for your lettuce,” LaTasha said. “No more buying [it] from the grocery store.”

Companion planting is a strategic way to protect your plants from pests and diseases by growing specific plants next to each other. It creates a balanced ecosystem, letting nature do its thing.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it’s helping

Chives are essential to the success of your garden — and not just because they’re a delicious garnish. Their potent smell protects your veggies and greens from caterpillars and other pests while attracting pollinators with their flowers.

Pollinator-friendly adjustments in the yard are a huge yes for the environment because of the important part pollinators play in plant reproduction. They also help make fruits and vegetables larger, more abundant, and even more flavorful. They’re crucial to our food supply chain.

Some gardeners plant chives around the parameters of their gardens to act as a natural fence for pests. Just be careful of planting chives near asparagus, peas, spinach, and beans, as they will compete for soil.

Other good companion plants for lettuce include basil, cilantro, dill, chamomile, and chervil.

What everyone’s saying

With over 190,000 likes, followers were loving the garden tip.

One Instagrammer was very motivated as she commented, “Runs out and plants chives right away.”

Another follower said, “Garlic, onion, and chili pepper are the best pesticides.”

“Here’s to perfect lettuce in your backyard,” Nicole cheered.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.