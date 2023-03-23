Gardener reveals 2 key plants that can help ensure the health of your tomatoes: ‘Fill in the gaps’

“That’s how you protect your tomatoes.”

Want to grow bigger, better tomatoes? A TikToker shows off the two companion plants you’ll want to plant next to your tomatoes to make that happen.

In the video shared by user Epic Gardening (@epicgardening) with his 2.3 million followers, the TikToker shows off his favorite tomato companion plants. This, he says, helps tomato plants grow bigger and stronger, producing better tomatoes with fewer pest issues.

One of the companion plants is an obvious fit with tomatoes: basil. The user shows off the robust basil plants that he says “fill in the gaps” around the tomato plants.

“And you can use the basil and tomatoes together to make Caprese,” he adds.

The other plant he shows off is alyssum, a flowering plant that helps control pests that might otherwise eat your tomatoes.

Tomatoes are a favorite food to grow for gardeners, seasoned and new, but nothing can derail your momentum like a failed or underwhelming crop. Companion planting can help you boost the viability of your garden — by either sharing nutrients, providing shade, or protecting it from pests.

In the case of these tomatoes, that means access to healthy home-grown food and reduced grocery bills, to boot. During the peak summer season, heirloom tomatoes when purchased at retail can cost more than $4 each.

Growing your own can cost you a fraction of that, especially if you grow from seed.

TikTokers had a lot of thoughts on the recommendations. One user calls the tip “lasagna gardening.”

“That’s how you protect your tomatoes,” writes another.

Another found it helpful in understanding companion planting. “So that’s how close companion planting is supposed to be,” they write.

One TikToker reminds the thread about another popular companion planting trio.

“You can grow corn, beans, and squash together and they give each other nutrients,” they write.

