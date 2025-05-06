Cat owner shares money-saving trick for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'Can't wait to try this'

"We had a lot of fun with this."

Kids aren't the only ones enamored by cardboard. Apparently, it's a huge hit for cats as well.

The scoop

A TikToker shared a creative way to entertain cats with toilet paper rolls.

Simply secure toilet paper rolls to a surface horizontally, place treats in them, and let your cats go to town.

The post showed several cats enjoying the activity, pawing at the rolls with curiosity.

"We had a lot of fun with this DIY enrichment idea," the TikToker wrote.

How it's helping

Getting creative with toilet paper rolls is a cheap and fun way to give your cat something new and different to interact with. It saves money, reduces waste, and keeps your cats busy, if not entertained.

If you're looking for other ideas involving cats and toilet paper rolls, check out this DIY cat toy or this feeder puzzle.

According to Earth 911, every American uses around 141 rolls of toilet paper a year, accounting for 20% of the world's toilet paper. There are so many things you can do with old toilet paper rolls. They make great fire starters, compostable starter pots, and cord organizers.

Using what you already have instead of buying something reduces what ends up in our landfills, which are overflowing already. As items decompose, they release toxic gases like carbon and methane, which are responsible for warming our planet. The less that makes its way there, the better.

Knowing your recycling options and how to upcycle are great ways to minimize landfill waste.

When decluttering, check out organizations like Trashie and ThredUp to make money and earn rewards for recycling. If you're already getting rid of old clothes and electronics, why not make some money while you're at it?

What everyone's saying

The DIY enrichment for cats provided inspiration for several TikTokers.

"Can't wait to try this," a cat owner wrote.

"This is a great idea," wrote another.

