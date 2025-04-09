Woman shares brilliant way to repurpose empty toilet paper rolls: 'Definitely trying this'

Remember those fun kindergarten crafts you could make with cardboard toilet paper rolls? The adult version is here, and it's even better. A company recently shared a video on TikTok demonstrating a practical use for toilet paper rolls — organizing cords.

The scoop

Bumboo Eco (@bumboo_eco) has shared numerous TikToks to help people live more sustainable lifestyles. This video quickly showcases a unique way to organize tangled cords, like those for charging phones or computers.

#homehacks #homeimprovements ♬ Little Things - Adrián Berenguer @bumboo_eco Tired of tangled cables and messy drawers? Toilet rolls are a simple and effective way to keep your cords organised, untangled, and easy to grab when you need them. No more frustrating knots or endless searching for the right charger, it's the perfect storage hack that saves both time and space! Share this with someone who would love this. 🌍✨ #homeaccount

Simply wrap up the cords and stick them in a toilet paper roll. This helps prevent them from getting tangled when you put them away. This will ultimately keep your drawers, or wherever you store longer cords, a bit tidier.

"No more frustrating knots or endless searching for the right charger, it's the perfect storage hack that saves both time and space," the post's caption said.

How it's helping

Reusing items is important because it reduces waste, conserves resources, minimizes pollution, and saves energy from creating new products and goods. Extending the lifespan of products minimizes the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. Not to mention, it's helpful for your wallet, too.

There are so many items in your household you can reuse that sometimes it takes a little creativity. From glass jars to old prescription pill bottles, you can extend the shelf life of more than you think.

Even if you can't reuse something, knowing what is recyclable and what isn't is really important, too, for keeping unnecessary waste out of landfills. Check out our guide on knowing your recycling options.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers loved how creative this hack was. One said: "Definitely trying this!"

Bumboo is a company that manufactures a "sustainable alternative to traditional toilet paper." Their toilet paper is made from 100% bamboo. One of the company's main goals is to reduce deforestation, and it has helped plant over 209,000 trees across the world with Eden Reforestation projects, according to its website.

Not only is purchasing Bumboo toilet paper better for the environment, but finding ways to reuse the leftover by-products goes the extra mile for sustainability.

So, the next time you finish a roll of toilet paper, don't toss it — repurpose it. With a little creativity, even the most unexpected items can become clever tools for a more organized and eco-friendly life.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



