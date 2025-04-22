Pet owner shares brilliant trick for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'Amazing'

It's easy to spend a lot of money on cat toys, particularly high-end ones

However, as TikToker Nala Diva (@russianblue_stars) shows in a video, it's also possible to spend a little.

They showed how to make cat toys using old toilet paper rolls, string, and a few cat treats. The cat in question seems to love the toy as much as they would a more pricey one.

"Who needs expensive toys when you have toilet paper rolls?" the caption read.

The scoop

Making the cat toy is easy. Start by taking toilet paper rolls and cutting each one in half so you have shorter cylinders. Then, roll one side of each cylinder. Just fold the bottom over once or twice to make a little container with a wide opening at the top.

After that, poke holes in opposite sides of each cylinder. String them next to each other on your piece of twine, sliding them until they are no more than an inch or so apart. Put just a few cat treats in each container.

Next, hang the whole contraption at cat level. The string should have plenty of give so your cat can bat it back and forth until the treats fall out.

How it's helping

Whenever you use containers, packaging, or something like a toilet paper roll for another purpose, you're doing something good for the planet.

After all, as Seaside Sustainability explained, this means there's less waste in both our landfills and our waterways, and that's always positive.

According to the ASPCA, that's not the only good you'll do. The organization noted that most Americans spend about $634 on their cat each year. Sure, that includes vet bills and food, but any way you can lower that bill will mean there's more money in your pocket. While you love your cat enough to spend what you have to, saving dollars is always good.

If you don't have a cat, you can still reuse toilet paper rolls. For instance, there are multiple ways to utilize them in your garden, such as to help contain seedlings until they are ready to plant or to transfer plants from pots to a flower patch or raised bed.

What everyone's saying

People who saw the video seemed to like it.

One said it was "amazing," alongside plenty of love-heart and thumbs-up emojis.

Another also had an emoji-heavy response, including clapping hands and cats with love-hearts for eyes.

"Great idea," added a third.

