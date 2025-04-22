  • Home Home

Pet owner shares brilliant trick for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'Amazing'

It's easy to spend a lot of money on cat toys, particularly high-end ones

by Sarah Winfrey
It's easy to spend a lot of money on cat toys, particularly high-end ones.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Pet owners can spend a lot of money on cat toys, particularly if they choose to go high-end. 

However, as TikToker Nala Diva (@russianblue_stars) shows in a video, it's also possible to spend a little. 

They showed how to make cat toys using old toilet paper rolls, string, and a few cat treats. The cat in question seems to love the toy as much as they would a more pricey one. 

@russianblue_stars Who needs expensive toys when you have toilet paper rolls?😻 #cattoy #catplay #catplaytime #happycat #russianbluecat #catscatscats #catlifestyle #catlife #diy #catactivity #catenrichment #catlovers #animalsoftiktok #kittykitty #petstagram #catsdaily ♬ APT. - ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

"Who needs expensive toys when you have toilet paper rolls?" the caption read. 

The scoop

Making the cat toy is easy. Start by taking toilet paper rolls and cutting each one in half so you have shorter cylinders. Then, roll one side of each cylinder. Just fold the bottom over once or twice to make a little container with a wide opening at the top. 

After that, poke holes in opposite sides of each cylinder. String them next to each other on your piece of twine, sliding them until they are no more than an inch or so apart. Put just a few cat treats in each container. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Next, hang the whole contraption at cat level. The string should have plenty of give so your cat can bat it back and forth until the treats fall out. 

How it's helping

Whenever you use containers, packaging, or something like a toilet paper roll for another purpose, you're doing something good for the planet. 

After all, as Seaside Sustainability explained, this means there's less waste in both our landfills and our waterways, and that's always positive. 

According to the ASPCA, that's not the only good you'll do. The organization noted that most Americans spend about $634 on their cat each year. Sure, that includes vet bills and food, but any way you can lower that bill will mean there's more money in your pocket. While you love your cat enough to spend what you have to, saving dollars is always good. 

What motivates you to wash your clothes in cold water?

Saves money 💰

Saves energy 🌎

Gentler on clothes 👕

I wash my clothes in hot water 🙅

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

If you don't have a cat, you can still reuse toilet paper rolls. For instance, there are multiple ways to utilize them in your garden, such as to help contain seedlings until they are ready to plant or to transfer plants from pots to a flower patch or raised bed. 

What everyone's saying

People who saw the video seemed to like it. 

One said it was "amazing," alongside plenty of love-heart and thumbs-up emojis. 

Another also had an emoji-heavy response, including clapping hands and cats with love-hearts for eyes.

"Great idea," added a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x