This company will give you money for your old stuff — and all you have to do is recycle items in this bag

Your closet cleanout can turn into movie tickets, food delivery, or even new sustainable shoes.

Imagine turning your spring cleaning into cold, hard cash.

Sound too good to be true? Think again. A new recycling program is revolutionizing how we deal with our unwanted items and putting money back in our pockets.

How does the Take Back Bag work?

Order a $20 Take Back Bag from the company Trashie, and fill it with clean, unwanted clothes, shoes, sheets, and more. After registering your bag by scanning the QR code, simply print the free shipping label and drop it off at any USPS location.

The best part? You'll earn $30 in "TrashieCash" rewards for each bag you send.



The Cool Down may receive a commission on purchases made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

Eligible items include clothing, towels, sheets, shoes, bags, and even underwear or swimwear in decent condition. It's a hassle-free way to declutter your space and do some good for the planet.

Why should I recycle with Trashie?

Let's break down the benefits.

First, you're literally getting paid to declutter. Your closet cleanout can turn into movie tickets, food delivery, or even new sustainable shoes.

The process is incredibly simple — no need to sort through charity shops or deal with online reselling. Just fill a bag, and ship it off.

But the benefits go far beyond your wallet and your wardrobe. Each Take Back Bag saves over 150 pounds of carbon pollution and nearly 1,600 gallons of fresh water.

Plus, you're keeping 15 pounds of textiles out of landfills per bag. That's no small feat when you consider that a whopping 85% of used clothing typically ends up in the trash.

The feel-good factor is real: 90% of items Trashie collects are saved from landfills. Anything that can't be reused gets transformed into useful products such as insulation or pet bedding. By participating, you're joining a movement that diverts up to 1 million pounds of clothing waste from landfills each week.

Are there similar programs to Trashie's?

While Trashie offers a unique combo of convenience and rewards, there are a couple of alternatives worth checking out.

ThredUP, an online consignment store, sends you a Clean Out Kit to fill with gently used clothes. You can earn cash or shopping credit for items they accept.

Another option is TerraCycle, which offers free recycling programs for hard-to-recycle items. While you don't get paid, you can earn points to donate to charities.

Remember, the most sustainable option is always to use what you have, repair when possible, and buy secondhand. But when it's time to say goodbye to those old clothes, make sure you get rewarded for doing the right thing.

