Pet owner shares genius hack for reusing old toilet paper rolls: 'My cats lose their minds'

When you get to the end of a toilet paper roll, is your natural instinct to toss it and replace it with a new one? What if you could turn that empty toilet paper roll into a cheap enrichment toy for your cat?

TikTok cat mom Morg frog (@morgfrog) demonstrated how to do just that with a few empty toilet paper rolls, a shoebox, and some cat treats.

The scoop

Feeder puzzles provide enrichment and stimulation for cats. They encourage cats to use their natural hunting behavior to forage for food.

To make your own feeder puzzle, stuff an empty shoebox with vertical-standing empty toilet paper rolls. In random holes, drop a few treats for your cat to try to fish out.

The number of empty toilet paper rolls you need depends on the size of your shoebox, but the TikToker appeared to use about 30. Using empty paper towel rolls can help you fill up that shoebox even faster; simply cut them in half.

"My black cat usually doesn't care for toys and he's actually playing with it," the TikToker said as the cat reached its paw in one of the holes to fish for some treats. "10/10 recommend."

How it's helping

The beauty of DIY cat toys is that they are inexpensive to make and entertaining for the cat. Plus, it's OK if the cat tears them up or drags them behind a couch, never to be seen again.

A new feeder puzzle might cost you $10 to $20, whereas this DIY feeder puzzle can be made with things you already have lying around your home. With a little creative boost, you can do even more with empty toilet paper rolls, such as creating a learning game for babies or making biodegradable seed starters for your garden.

These DIY hacks are resourceful and help reduce waste in landfills, preventing potential flyaway trash from ending up in our oceans.

Empty toilet paper rolls aren't the only things you can recycle and repurpose. With companies such as Trashie, ThredUp, and GotSneakers, you can earn money or credit for your next shopping purchases by sending in your unwanted items.

What everyone's saying

Cat owners in the comments seemed entertained by how patient the cat in the video was when figuring out the feeder puzzle.

"My cats flipped the box upside down, ate the treats and then chewed the rolls into confetti," one cat owner shared.

"I do this! my cats lose their minds over it," another commenter said.

"I think you need to remove a few for him to be able to move them around and find the treats," another commenter suggested.

