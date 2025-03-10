Woman shares creative way to use old toilet paper rolls to help animals: 'Love this idea'

Looking for a creative way to recycle waste? TikTok user Alyssa Barber (@newlifestyleabb) shared how to turn toilet paper rolls into bird feeders using just a few materials.

These bird feeders not only benefit wildlife by providing a tasty treat but also reduce waste and potentially save money over store-bought feeders.

The scoop

The bird feeders require just four materials: toilet paper rolls, peanut butter, birdseed, and string.

They start with creating a hole in the toilet paper rolls and coating them with peanut butter –– Barber recommends organic peanut butter without additives –– and birdseed. The hole is then threaded with string to complete the feeders.

You can hang or place the feeders outside and watch birds flock to them.

How it's helping

Instead of purchasing a new bird feeder, you can save money by constructing these DIY ones and using materials you already own. New bird feeders can cost upward of $50, while you don't have to pay extra for toilet paper rolls. These feeders may not be as durable and long-lasting, but you could continue to make new ones.

Recycling toilet paper rolls into other items also reduces waste and keeps them out of landfills. Paper and paperboard accounts for nearly 12% or 17,220,000 tons of material at landfills, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Preventing items like toilet paper rolls from ending up in landfills also helps prevent these items from ending up in oceans since trash being transported to landfills can enter waterways. Repurposing waste, like turning toilet paper rolls into bird feeders, gives it another life.

"Why make trash when you can make friends with local wildlife instead?" Barber said.

What everyone's saying

Other TikTok users shared their excitement about the bird feeders in the comments.

"Love this idea! It would be so cute as wedding favors," suggested one user.

"I'm 100% doing this one!" another commented.

Barber showed some birds enjoying the feeders she made. "It works!" she says.

