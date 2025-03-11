Scientists make groundbreaking discovery that could change the future of recycling: 'This process could make a significant impact'

Researchers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory have discovered a process that could change how we handle plastic waste forever.

Melting, the traditional way of recycling plastic, degrades the material. Repeated recycling renders the material weak, and it is often discarded because of diminished durability and quality.

With the new recycling process, plastic is recycled by rearranging it at the molecular level — which is highly efficient. By using advanced chemical reactions, ORNL researchers found a way to strengthen recycled plastic, according to a report in E+E Leader.

This breakthrough, called polymer editing, works by rearranging the molecular structure of polymers instead of breaking them down. With this process, plastics can be refined and made more durable than the original material.

The difference between traditional recycling and polymer editing is similar to bulldozing a house versus remodeling it. With traditional recycling, you tear down the house and rebuild it using the scraps. On the other hand, with polymer editing, you're rearranging and upgrading materials while reinforcing its foundation. The end results for both are vastly different.

ORNL's method offers more benefits than old-school recycling. It produces less pollution, uses less energy, and generates materials with enhanced functionality. "This process could make a significant impact," according to lead researcher Jeffrey Foster, as it allows previously deemed "difficult-to-recycle" materials, including polyurethane and epoxy resins, to be broken down and repurposed.

E+E Leader noted that an estimated 450 million tons of plastic waste are generated each year, only 9% of which is recycled. And the plastics included in the 9% can only be recycled two or three times before they can no longer be reused, according to BBC Science Focus. ORNL's revolutionary process could significantly boost this figure, possibly reducing plastic waste's impact, especially on marine life.

Polymer editing may be the answer the world is waiting for in curbing plastic pollution. As polymer editing becomes a reality, we can expect better environmental health and lower costs for industries and consumers.

Companies such as Trashie and other eco-conscious organizations are already working toward similar waste-reduction goals, making this discovery even more exciting.

