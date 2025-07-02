Homeowner shares jaw-dropping photos of birds enjoying their DIY bird feeder: 'This is awesome'

"Don't know what I love more: your snazzy bird feeder or those gorgeous birds!"

A homeowner drew attention in the r/Upcycling Reddit community after sharing photos of birds happily eating from a DIY bird feeder they made from scrap forklift chains and rusty sizzle plates.

The photos show off the bird feeder's unique design. Four forklift chains form the legs and support four sizzle plates at the base. Another set of chains curls upward, holding four more plates that serve as dishes for bird food.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The DIY bird feeder is a great example of getting creative with recycled materials. The original poster transformed scrap metal into something functional instead of letting the materials go to waste.

Similarly, repurposing everyday items like packaging and containers for DIY projects can help declutter a home while reducing waste. Setting these materials aside for reuse keeps them out of landfills, where they could contribute to waste and pollution.

Knowing what's recyclable can help homeowners keep reusable materials out of landfills. For example, many types of plastics can be repurposed instead of tossed away.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, around 27 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills in 2018. Plastic can take hundreds of years to break down and chip into microplastics that can contaminate oceans and pose risks to marine wildlife.

Aside from saving money and reducing waste, DIY projects like bird feeders and birdhouses can also support wildlife and biodiversity.

According to the United Nations, rising global temperatures are making it harder for many species to survive by accelerating habitat loss and the spread of diseases.

Many birds are natural pollinators, and having a bird feeder in a garden can draw them to nearby plants, where they can help spread seeds for new plants to grow.

Many commenters praised the OP's stylish DIY creation, with one Reddit user saying: "This is awesome! Well done! And very appreciated by the birds!"

"Don't know what I love more: your snazzy bird feeder or those gorgeous birds! Wow, very nice!" another commenter said.

