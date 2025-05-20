Homeowner shares incredible photos after transforming unlikely item into functional bird house: 'So clever and cute'

"This is amazing and it makes me smile so much!!"

Most people try to reuse things when possible, but some people take it above and beyond.

One Redditor traded a lamp and got a Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse in return. They painted it white and then mounted it on the exterior of their garage with the hope of attracting birds to live in it. Their photos show exactly what a dream living there could be for the lucky birds that get there first.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Most of us wouldn't think about using an old toy this way. However, this person has given it an extra life, possibly helping keep it out of an overcrowded landfill. They've also saved themselves a lot of money, because a birdhouse this extensive would cost quite a bit.

In trading their lamp for the house, they also get the benefits of participating in a barter economy. According to Investopedia, these kinds of trades allow people to get the things they need while keeping their money on hand for things they can't trade for, like medicine or paying for their mortgage and utilities.

The BBC reports that bartering becomes more common in times when money feels scarce and people aren't sure they'll have enough. It helps them keep more cash on hand for emergencies. It also keeps items out of landfills, so there's less overall waste to contend with.

If bartering doesn't work for you, you can also get some money back for the things you need to get rid of, while making sure they go to good homes and not into the trash. To start, you could try your local thrift store, Trashie, or ThreadUp.

The Redditors who commented on the transformation seemed to be big fans.

"Love this, it's so clever and cute. I'd put it on a fence so my cats can watch the activity. Maybe it'll end up like a dorm house," one said.

Another shared, "What a great idea. If anything, you can use it as a bird feeder. Put seed in it!"

"This is amazing and it makes me smile so much!!" someone else added.

