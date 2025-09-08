Homeowners battle with harmful growth spilling over from neighbor's yard: 'Should be illegal'

It's pretty in pictures, but bamboo — as one of the fastest-growing invasive species — is every homeowner's worst nightmare. And unfortunately for them, one couple was astonished to discover that the thick layer of mulch on their newly bought property was actually covering up a bad bamboo problem.

Home reno and DIY enthusiast Madison (@coastalschnauzers) shared a video with an update on the removal process.

"The neighbors' bamboo has completely infested our front and side yard," she explained. And since the neighbors refused to remove it, she and her husband were left to deal with it themselves.

As the video shows, days of hard labor and several huge tubs of yard waste later and the couple is not even close to being finished. They cleared as many rhizomes as possible — "it was endless," Madison said — and installed a bamboo shield two feet below ground.

"Wouldn't wish bamboo issues upon anyone," one commenter wrote.

Many homeowners are tempted to treat bamboo and other invasive species with harmful chemicals and herbicides, but the pair chose not to do this in order to protect the pets, children, and other animals that live in the surrounding environment. Even homes that don't directly apply pesticides and herbicides often end up with toxic chemicals drifting through the air or permeating through the soil and water table.

And while treating a problem of this scale by hand is incredibly daunting, it could be worth thousands of dollars in future repairs.

"Our neighbors told us they had to replace their plumbing due to the bamboo, so I'm still surprised at their resistance to hold onto a plant that can cause so much damage to our homes," Madison said. "The bamboo has already been popping up in the cracks of our concrete sidewalk."

Considering the known threat of planting the species, many commenters encouraged the pair to seek compensation. "Definitely would take the neighbors & the former owners to civil court for non disclosure & damages," one commenter said.

"Bamboo should be illegal," another added.

Invasive species laws vary by state, but surprisingly, it's completely legal to plant many known invasive species. Several are actually sold in garden supply stores. That means it's a homeowner's job to research what species are native — or at least non-invasive — before planting.

The best option, of course, is rewilding a yard with solely native plants, as they're the best adapted to their environment and they provide crucial food and habitat sources for local pollinators. And because they're already evolved to thrive in their environment, native plants are much easier and more affordable to maintain than non-native ones.

