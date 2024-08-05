Woman shares video of land invaded by bamboo after landscaping blunder: 'Now they're growing everywhere'

"Every year we dig them out by the roots and every year they grow right back."

Seeing is believing and one plant enthusiast has taken that to heart. Melissa Likes Plants (@melissalikesplants) gives a tour of the growing problem in her grandparent's yard.

"Sometime in the late '90s, my grandpa planted three pieces of it … and now it's most of the back yard," Melissa explains.

The video showcases the New Jersey yard, heavily covered with looming bamboo and rapidly growing new shoots. The area is essentially a bamboo forest, taking over the land and hungry for more.

Some of the shoots that had just sprouted this spring were already over 4 feet tall, showing just how quickly bamboo can spread.

Bamboo, native to China, is an invasive long grass that displaces local plants and ecosystems, causing all sorts of problems. In one instance, the non-native plant caused over $120,000 in home damages. Invasive species covet resources that local plants and animals need to survive.

Brought to the United States in the 1880s for ornamental purposes, bamboo spreads vigorously and is almost impossible to get rid of once it takes root. Bamboo Bioproducts explains that rhizomes are underground bamboo stems that grow horizontally in the topsoil and generate new shoots, helping the giant grass spread quickly.

Local wildlife and pollinators depend on native plants for food, shelter, and soil quality. The U.S. Department of Agriculture states that pollinators are responsible for one out of every three bites of food. This is why cultivating natural lawns is so important.

Rewilding your lawn is also better financially as it uses less water, maintenance, pesticides, and fertilizer. There are all kinds of options from xeriscaping and buffalo grass to clover and tapestry lawns. If you aren't ready for a full transformation, even allocating a small part of your lawn to native plants makes a world of difference.

The bamboo infestation was met with similar tales.

"Here in texas, my neighbor planted them, now they're growing everywhere. Every year we dig them out by the roots and every year they grow right back," a TikToker wrote.

"It's crazy invasive. It was in our yard in Georgia. My husbands dad planted some and holy crap. he thought he got it all and it just kept coming back," lamented a second.

"I bought a house with Bamboo. 0/10 do not recommend!" another homeowner agreed.

