Homeowner alarmed after reckless neighbor risks their animals' health: 'That's not good for anybody'

An alarmed homeowner took to a Reddit forum focused on backyard chickens to ask for advice after a neighbor sprayed chemical weed killer on their land where their chickens graze.

One commenter said, "That's not good for anybody … especially the chickens."

The original poster explained that the neighbor encroached on their property, spraying the weed killer along the drive leading up to their home. The neighbor has a right-of-way along the drive to get to their property.

The primary concern was the OP's free-range chickens, which graze on the grass that was sprayed. The OP was concerned about the chickens consuming the toxic chemicals in the weed spray and, subsequently, their own exposure since they eat the eggs that the chickens produce.

Difficult neighbors can sometimes be a barrier to a chemical-free, eco-friendly lifestyle.

Chemical weed killers and pesticides can have a negative impact on the local ecosystem, affecting plants and wildlife.

Dealing with neighbors who spray chemicals that are potentially harmful can be tricky because the person spraying the chemicals most likely thinks they are taking positive action against weeds or bugs, depending on the situation.

Communication is key.

Beginning with an open and friendly conversation, it's a good idea to express your concerns and explain how the chemicals might affect your garden, pets, or household. Offering suggestions about chemical-free options that are safer for health and the environment might encourage others to consider an alternative means.

Situations involving chemicals can be particularly challenging when a neighbor is spraying them on their own property, which is their right. However, chemicals can leach through the soil onto your property or into the air, making it essential to communicate your concerns.

If having a conversation doesn't work, you may consider creating a physical barrier or contacting authorities if the situation warrants it.

In the case of the Reddit post, the property belongs to the OP, so the lines are clearer. Commenters advised the homeowner to address the issue directly with the neighbor.

"You need to talk with the neighbor," advised one commenter. "I'm sure he thinks he's doing you a favor too!"

Another Redditor told the OP to dilute the area with water and "advise the neighbor to stay off your property and that he could have killed your entire flock."

