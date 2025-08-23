Homeowner fears for health after inconsiderate neighbor's toxic act: 'Amazes me'

A new homeowner was left distraught after the unthinking actions of their neighbors' landscapers potentially ruined their tomato plants.

They had spent a year planning to grow homegrown tomatoes for their toddlers, only to find Roundup Anti-Weed Total Ultra smeared across their lawn and dangerously close to their vegetable beds.

"Did they spray too close to my tomatoes (and paprikas and cucumbers) [and] are those now toxic?" they asked. "I plan to feed them to [my] 1.5-year-old and 4-year-old. Should I remove all of it and try again next year?"

Replies came fast. According to commenters, the product's active ingredient, pelargonic acid, is a contact herbicide that acts quickly, doesn't linger in soil, and is even approved as a food additive in the U.S. and EU.

"If the plants are fine, your kids will be fine," one wrote. Others agreed that fruit contamination is unlikely.

Still, the bigger story here isn't toxicity. It's how one person's eco‑friendly effort gets tripped up by a neighbor's reckless lawn routine. You try to nurture life; your neighbor turns it into mulch.

This kind of chemical tension isn't rare. Gardeners have raised concerns about herbicide damage and health risks. For example, studies have linked pesticide exposure to prostate cancer. States like California are even trying to ban harsh pesticides like paraquat.

If your garden feels fragile, take a breath. Soil‑testing kits are easy to find. Installing a low barrier, like a garden border or hedge, can help keep the next spray away.

If you're ready to skip chemicals entirely, there are ways to manage weeds that don't risk your harvest.

A Reddit commenter nailed it: "Amazes me how inconsiderate some neighbors can be. Tomatoes should be fine though, I'd still eat them."

Another added that the risk of potential contamination might simply be too much to chance. "Peace of mind is more valuable than some tomatoes," they said.

