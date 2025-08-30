Homeowner frustrated after taking on daunting task left by previous owners: 'Going to take you years'

One homeowner's decorative bamboo has turned into another homeowner's nightmare.

TikToker Tasha (@LiftWithTasha) shared her struggles with a yard full of invasive bamboo.

The previous homeowners planted bamboo in the backyard, and she described that bamboo as growing everywhere. She expressed how hard it is to pull all of it from the yard.

@liftwithtasha do not plant bamboo in your yards please for the love of God 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 I can't get rid of it. I've lived here for 8 years and still nothing has gotten rid of it and it is overtaking my yard ♬ original sound - Tasha | Still Becoming

The video ends with a clip of her yard overgrown with bamboo and "other stuff," showing how much more work she needs to do to remove the bamboo from the yard.

"Do not plant bamboo in your yards please for the love of God," she wrote in the video description. "I've lived here for 8 years and still nothing has gotten rid of it and it is overtaking my yard."

Not all bamboo species are invasive in the United States, but several are. Invasive species can damage an ecosystem, as they can grow out of control, starving native species of key nutrients and killing them off.

FROM OUR PARTNER This simple upgrade can slash thousands off your energy bills while increasing the value of your home — and you can get it done before Thanksgiving Did you know 10% to 20% of heat escapes through your home’s flooring, typically because of bad insulation? That could be costing you thousands in energy bills every year. But a simple flooring refresh could slash those costs — while also increasing your home’s value by as much as 5%. And Lowe’s now offers a seamless one-stop flooring solution that makes the process easy and affordable. You’ll find top brands and styles at prices that fit your budget, all while working with local, independent installers. If you schedule a free in-home measurement online by Nov. 2 and purchase your project by Nov. 12, you can even have your new floors in before Thanksgiving. Learn more

Invasive plants can disrupt an ecosystem in a variety of other ways, such as altering the soil nutrient composition or removing other plants that formerly served as nutrients or habitats for other creatures in the ecosystem.

As in Tasha's case, they can also prove to be a major task for homeowners to remove. Getting an invasive plant out of a yard is a long process that could take years of careful attention.

Landscaping with native plants instead of invasive plants can be an easy way to save money on time and maintenance. Because native plants have spent thousands of years adapting to the location, they are prepared for the seasonal shifts of the area. This means they typically require less water and effort to maintain than other plants.

Native plants have also evolved alongside local wildlife, so they tend to create better environments for pollinators. Pollinators benefit the whole area, especially the human food supply. According to the USDA, pollinators are responsible for about 75% of the world's flowering plants and 35% of global crops.

If you're looking to fill in your yard with plants that won't grow out of control, there are multiple eco-friendly options including clover, buffalo grass, and native plants.

As one commenter commiserated with Tasha, "[It's] going to take you years of removing the roots to get rid of them, we dealt with it unfortunately."

"Looks like you been bamboozled," another user joked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.