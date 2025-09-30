Homeowner stunned by warnings after considering commonplace backyard modification: 'Kids got really bad burns'

"Some people have told us it gets too hot!"

A popular landscaping trend was given a thorough analysis when an Australian asked for advice.

The Reddit post was curious about everyone's thoughts on artificial turf. Located in Queensland, known for hot summers, the OP was contemplating putting it down around the pool.

"Some people have told us it gets too hot!" the OP wrote, wondering if it was a bad idea.

"The turf can hit 170°+," a Redditor commented.

"Kids got really bad burns from the turf in the summer," another warned.

"Real grass is cooler," a third shared.

While artificial turf seems like a low-maintenance, easy fix, it comes with heaps of problems — some far mightier than you might imagine. The upfront costs for materials and installation is steep. The overpriced material is made of microplastics and PFAS — highly toxic "forever chemicals" that take thousands of years to break down in the environment or human body — that will slowly but surely become relentless and endless trash in your yard or wherever else they end up.

Plastic has no environmental value of any kind. It is made from fossil fuels like crude oil and methane gas, which are warming our planet to record levels and causing extreme weather events. Artificial turf only adds to plastic pollution, spiking temperatures because it absorbs so much heat from the sun creating an urban heat island effect.

Ironically, if you're looking for a low-maintenance landscaping solution that won't break the bank and save on utilities, upgrade your lawn and go natural. Soil, native plants, and flowers create an ecosystem designed to feed pollinators that actually helps cool off the earth naturally.

Depending on what zone you live in, there are all kinds of options to choose from, even in arid climates. From tapestry lawns and rain gardens to xeriscaping, you can find what speaks to you. Rewild your lawn today and help cool things down.

