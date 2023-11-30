  • Home Home

Shopper stunned after discovering high-end candles for incredibly low price at thrift store: ‘You have hit the mother lode’

by Jane Donohue
Though we usually think of clothing when we talk about thrift shopping, you can also score all kinds of home decor at your local secondhand store. One shopper did just that — and found that the candles they’d picked up would have been quite pricey if they’d purchased them new.

A thrifter shared photos of the candles they’d found accompanied by screenshots of how much the candles go for from the companies’ websites. 

“Picked up some VERY expensive candles today! $6 for the bunch,” they wrote. They posted the photos to r/ThriftStoreHauls, a subreddit dedicated to sharing shoppers’ secondhand scores, from clothing to furniture to kitchenware.

The three candles are an Arc Atelier Florence candle, a Haas Mojave Palm candle, and an Alla Costa Headlands Hideaway candle. The Haas Mojave Palm candle features a 24-karat gold decoration on the porcelain vessel.

From the candlemakers’ websites, the candles cost $99, $150, and $65 respectively, meaning this savvy shopper paid $6 for a haul worth roughly $314.

Thrifting your candles, dishware, and kitchen appliances is a great way to save money on valuable goods. You’re also giving a second life to an item that otherwise likely would have ended up in a landfill, where it might have leached chemicals into the soil and groundwater. 

In fact, Goodwill alone prevents over 41 million pounds of products from going to the landfill every year. Thrifting is a win-win that both your wallet and the Earth will thank you for.

Commenters shared the original poster’s enthusiasm for the find. “I love buying stupid expensive candles in thrift stores. Currently burning $400 of someone else’s money and all the rooms in my house smell rich,” one wrote.

“You have hit the [mother lode]! As a thrifter and luxury candle enthusiast, I can give you nothing but respect,” another added.

