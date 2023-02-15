Reddit user reveals how they found a luxurious $300 candle on sale for under $40: ‘What does that thing smell like?’

A recent trip to the thrift store produced an incredible luxury experience for one lucky Redditor who found a Diptyque candle.

A recent trip to the thrift store produced an incredible luxury experience for one lucky Redditor who found a Diptyque candle.

This Redditor is one of many on the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls. There, users share their incredible finds from secondhand shops and garage sales. Some are simply thrifty shoppers getting a good deal, like the Redditor who furnished their whole home for $1,800 total. Others went shopping at just the right time and found new, still-wrapped items from upscale brands at a fraction of the cost — like this Gucci wallpaper.

This Redditor’s exciting find is a 34 Boulevard Saint Germain candle from French perfumier Diptyque. The candle retails for $415 according to the company’s website, but the OP found it listed for $49.99. They used a coupon, bringing their total to $38.

One commenter notes that $38 is still quite a lot to pay for a candle — but others are quick to point out that size is a factor.

This item is a 3.3-pound indoor/outdoor candle, meaning that it’s a porcelain jar taller than 7 inches high and 6 inches across with five wicks and an estimated burn time of 120 hours. It’s also perfumed with Diptyque’s signature scent, a gorgeous (and expensive) blend of moss, blackcurrant leaves, flowers, spices, and woods.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

For shoppers who want these kinds of luxury items on a budget, buying second hand is the smart option. Many thrift stores offer new and like-new items at much lower prices than the original sellers.

Even items that have seen more wear, like snagged sweaters, can often be repaired for much less than the cost of buying new. Besides saving money, secondhand buyers are also keeping items from being thrown away, making it a good choice for the environment, too.

One Redditor was particularly interested in the extra discount that the OP scored.

“What does that thing smell like? And more importantly, are there Goodwill coupons?” they ask in the comments. The OP replies, “Sign up for their email. U get a 20% coupon once a month.”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.