Writer blasts common ‘misconception’ about a money-saving lifestyle change: ‘It keeps people from trying new things’

“The best place to start is where you are and what you know.”

Many people are dissuaded from eco-friendly lifestyle changes because of the misconception that sustainable products are more expensive. One writer is here to clear the air, literally.

In a viral Twitter thread, writer Aja Barber (@AjaSaysHello) shared a list of eco-friendly swaps that save her money and protect the environment.

“I’m going to share every eco-friendly swap I’ve learned that’s saved me money,” she Tweeted. “There’s a misconception that sustainability is expensive, and I hate it because it keeps people from trying new things.”

Barber shared green alternatives to common products and practices that are often cheaper than wasteful practices.

She recommended replacing liquid shampoo in single-use bottles with shampoo bars. They last longer than traditional shampoo, at least three to six months, and cost less, between $8 and $15. TSA liquid regulations won’t be a concern either, making travel simple.

While tumble dryers are a staple in many American households, they are uncommon in other parts of the world. Barber suggested investing in a drying rack or clotheslines like people in Europe and Asia. You’ll decrease your household’s energy bill and the pollution that comes with it.

She also shared her experience sharing tools with neighbors. Instead of every house in the neighborhood having one of every outdoor tool, everyone can save money and resources by sharing one set of essentials with the community.

Another tip Barber added is to switch to reusable household products like beeswax wraps instead of saran wrap and reusable makeup remover pads rather than wipes. She also replaced pads and tampons with menstrual cups. You’ll pay one price upfront and use these products longer instead of continuously adding them to your grocery list every month.

Reducing waste and reusing products is a staple in sustainability, and as Barber proved, less expensive than our usual wasteful habits. Manufacturing new products often produces harmful pollutants that contribute to the overheating of our planet and waste raw materials. These practices will benefit the planet by keeping waste out of landfills and preserving energy.

Fellow Twitter users were impressed by Barber’s sustainable recommendations and shared their thoughts in the replies.

“These are wonderful,” one user wrote. “We need a mix of personal and systemic actions, and the best place to start is where you are and what you know.”

“I hate with a burning passion the misconception that being sustainable is expensive,” another user said.

