These ‘shampoo bars’ pack as much product as 3 traditional shampoo bottles — and they could save you hundreds of dollars

Sometimes, having great hair comes down to the products you use in the shower. Ethique shampoo bars will help make every day a good hair day while protecting your wallet and the environment.

What are shampoo bars?

Although they look like bars of soap, these shampoo bars couldn’t be more different. In fact, unlike some bar shampoos on the market, Ethique bars don’t contain any soap at all.

Ethique is a New Zealand–based brand that offers shampoo bars designed to wash your hair and scalp while giving salon-quality results. This solid shampoo is soap-free, pH balanced, and safe to use with hard water.

These shampoo bars will create the same lather as your go-to liquid shampoo. All you have to do is swipe the bar from root to tip directly onto your hair about three to five times, depending on how thick your hair is. Then you can lather using your hands, rinse, and repeat as needed!

These shampoo bars will check all your boxes. They are vegan, cruelty-free, palm oil–free, and made with high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients.

With 12 different types, there’s something for everyone. Ethique has shampoo for curly or fine hair, sensitive scalps, and oily or dry hair. All products are safe for color-treated hair, and Ethique even offers a purple toning shampoo for those with blonde and silver hair.

Why are shampoo bars getting so popular?

With hundreds of positive reviews, Ethique shampoo shows just how popular shampoo bars have become. Not only will you have luscious locks, but they’ll also make your hair care routine easier and much cheaper.

You’ll save money by switching from liquid to bar shampoo. These bars cost $15 and provide up to 80 washes. That comes out to about $0.18 per wash. One bar is equivalent to three bottles of liquid shampoo, so you’ll get more bang for your buck.

Shampoo bars are also easier to store and transport. They take up much less space than plastic bottles, and you won’t be at the mercy of TSA liquid guidelines when traveling.

“They’re larger than other shampoo bars I’m used to (which means more cost-saving washes) but still sized comfortably fit in the palm of a hand,” Jinnie Lee wrote in a review for Refinery29. “It leaves my wavy bob feeling bouncy, light, and clean.”

How are shampoo bars more sustainable?

Shampoo bars are often a more sustainable alternative to traditional liquid shampoo.

Ethique shampoo bars are plastic-free, meaning they are a great choice if you’re trying to cut back on plastic waste. Just one bar will save about three 11-ounce plastic bottles from landfills.

About 552 million 15-ounce shampoo bottles could wind up in landfills in the U.S. annually. That’s roughly 18,000 tons of plastic.

Ethique even plants one tree or mangrove for every order placed. Investing in these shampoo bars could help reduce plastic waste and contribute to reforestation efforts. Your hair and the environment will be thanking you.

