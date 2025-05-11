Homeowners stunned after discovering hidden AC setting that can cut energy bills: 'Better than cool mode'

"If you haven't discovered it, you need to check it out."

Warmer weather can make the temperature inside of your home miserable. Turning on the air conditioning system can make it bearable, but it can use up a lot of energy and drive up your power bill. However, one AC hack that a TikToker highlighted can maximize your AC's efficiency and even cut down your power bill.

The scoop

In a TikTok video, user fixitchicks (@fixitchicks), a pair of sustainability-minded content creators, shared an energy-saving hack for new air conditioning units.

Dry mode is a winner especially when it's sticky, rainy, humid but not stinking hot. If you haven't discovered it you need to check it out. Dry mode doesn't cool the air but removes the moisture from the air so you feel cooler and more comfortable … and it uses a fraction of the energy and so you'll save lots of money and still be cool. 😎 You'll notice you can't set the temperature in dry mode. It's not cooling but . It's removing the moisture to make you feel cooler. For an added bonus … because it reduces moisture in your house it will also help reduce mould and mildew that might come from high humidity and manage the 'eau'd mildew' And be warned … don't run it for longer than 2 hours at a time as you might turn into a prune. It's drying. Really old units won't have dry mode but most modern units do. Settle in with your manual for some bedtime reading if you can't find it. More deets for those of us who like the how: 🪭The air conditioner 's compressor and fan run at a low speed. 💧The unit extracts moisture from the air using its evaporator coils. 🪣The moisture is condensed and drained outside. 🌵Drier air is circulated back into the room. You can also use it in winter to remove the moisture from your home - sort of like a dehumidifier. It's not ideal 'cos you'll be cold but if you go out for a brisk walk, crank up dry mode for an hour, and return … moisture managed! Of course … dry clothes outside and manage moisture with extraction fans and good ventilation where you can but the dry mode can help in reducing the humidity.

"Most people aren't using their air conditioner properly," the OP said. "Modern air conditioners come with so many modes, but there's one hidden in there that will still keep you cool and save you heaps of money if you know how to use it."

In the video, the OP showed off the "dry mode" setting on their ductless mini split AC system.

"Dry mode doesn't cool the air, but it removes the moisture and humidity from the air so you feel cooler," they said. On newer air conditioning units, dry mode is usually shown with a raindrop logo. Used properly, it can help cut up to 25% off your electricity bill.

"For an added bonus … because it reduces moisture in your house it will also help reduce mould and mildew that might come from high humidity and manage the 'eau'd mildew,'" the caption read.

"Dry mode is a winner especially when it's sticky, rainy, humid but not stinking hot. If you haven't discovered it you need to check it out."

How it's helping

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), AC consumption accounted for 19% of all U.S. home electricity consumption in 2020, the last year with available data. Because 60% of homes use fossil fuels as their energy source, according to the EIA, long, consistent AC use can lead to air and water pollution as well as harmful pollutants that trap heat in the atmosphere. With warmer temperatures, we use our ACs even more, leading to even warmer temperatures.

With dry mode, your AC unit doesn't have to work as hard to cool the air, helping to cool the space by removing moisture. In places with high humidity, this efficient method can cut your energy bill and save you money. This will also decrease the harmful effects of fossil fuels if you get your energy from coal or natural gas.

Removing moisture from your home can also positively impact your health. Excess moisture can attract pests and increase mold growth, which can increase allergies and lung problems.

However, as the OP pointed out, you do not want to use dry mode for too long.

"You should only use dry mode for just one to two hours at a time," American Air and Heat advises. "Letting your air conditioner run indefinitely while in dry mode can leave you with excessively dry indoor air. This can lead to sneezing, dry eyes, dry skin, and other uncomfortable symptoms."

Dry mode on your AC, coupled with sustainable methods of powering your home like solar panels, wind power, or heat pumps, can keep you comfortable while living sustainably.

What everyone's saying

Users shared their success with dry mode in their own homes.

"[I've] been using dry mode all summer," one commenter wrote.

"Dry mode on mine cools my room down way quicker and better than cool mode," another wrote. "It actually gets too cold. It's awesome."

Others agreed that it is important to not use it for too long at a time.

"Dry mode isn't the best to run all the time as it can get you sick, our lungs need humidity in the air to catch and stop bacteria!" one wrote.

"I'm using dry mode as much as I can but when it gets in the [80s] or higher, dry mode just doesn't cut it," another said. "But good for most use."

If you have an older system or your AC doesn't have dry mode, a dehumidifier, micro heat pumps, or smart home upgrade to your AC system can help cut your energy bill down.

